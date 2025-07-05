A controversial handshake, accusations of insincerity & more: A look at Iga Swiatek & Danielle Collins' heated history ahead of Wimbledon battle

The latest installment of the rivalry between five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek and former top 10 player Danielle Collins will take place at Wimbledon 2025. The two will lock horns in the third round on Saturday, July 5.

Ad

Swiatek leads their rivalry 7-2. She won their very first meeting at the Adelaide International 2021 in straight sets. Collins returned the favor when they crossed paths the next time, ousting her from the semifinals of the Australian Open 2022.

Swiatek then won the pair's next six matches, until Collins snapped her losing skid at the Italian Open 2025. She beat her younger rival in straight sets to end her title defense. While their matches are fiercely competitive, there's another element to them as well.

Ad

Trending

Their tussle at the Paris Olympics 2024 marked a turning point in their rivalry. Collins's actions complicated their otherwise cordial relationship. Here's a brief look at what transpired between them ahead of their Wimbledon contest:

#1. Danielle Collins' "insincere" comment at Paris Olympics 2024 kicked off this saga

Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek's quarterfinal showdown at the Paris Olympics marked a turning point in their rivalry. The American was giving her younger rival a run for her money right from the start. Unfortunately, she sustained an injury and eventually retired in the third set.

Ad

When the two met at the net to greet each other, Collins caught Swiatek off guard by calling her "insincere". The latter was consoling her opponent regarding her untimely injury, so it took her by surprise.

"I told Iga she didn't have to be insincere about my injury... There's a lot that happens on camera, and there are a lot of people with a ton of charisma and come out and are one way on camera and another way in the locker room. They can be the way that they are, I can accept that, and I don't need the fakeness," Collins said.

Ad

Swiatek was asked about their exchange during her post-match press conference. She simply wanted to say a few kind words to Collins about her injury and career, who was initially set to retire by the end of the 2024 season. She was left puzzled because she couldn't fathom what led her to say those things.

"Well, I won't argue about it, because I've never done anything nasty to her. I rather wanted to congratulate her on her successful career, because we all know that this is her last year on tour. Honestly, I don't know what she meant, because we didn't even have any interactions that could have caused her to say that to me," Swiatek said.

Ad

Collins later stated that the incident was blown out of proportion. During the WTA Finals 2024, she stated that she was ready to let bygones be bygones. Regarding their tiff in Paris, she attributed her actions to being in pain due to her injury. She wanted to move on from it and focus on being a better person and player.

"These things happen sometimes on court. I was obviously in a lot of physical pain during that match and felt uncomfortable in that interaction. Of course, I think in hindsight, would do things differently, but hopefully we can just move on from it and just be good competitors, be good people and just try to be the best people we can be," Collins said.

Ad

However, just days into the 2025 season and the two got mired in another minor controversy at the United Cup, even though neither directly spoke a word to the other.

#2. Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek's beef continued with an awkward run-in at the United Cup 2025

Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek advanced to the final of the United Cup 2025 while representing their respective countries. Prior to the start of the championship round, all players shook hands with the members of the opposing team in a show of sportsmanship.

Ad

When it was time for Collins and Swiatek to do the same, the American barely glanced at her opponent and rolled her eyes as well. Her actions were caught on camera, and she shared the same on social media, making light of the situation. This was brought up during one of her pre-tournament pressers at the Australian Open.

Collins clarified that she was simply taking a dig at herself and it had nothing to do with Swiatek. She's pretty expressive and isn't hesitant to say what's on her mind, and encourages others to do the same as well.

Ad

"And all these memes keep coming up on my Instagram of my face, my face says it all, but, you know, and so... I'm just somebody that's pretty genuine about what I'm feeling and thinking, and I also laugh at myself too because I know that I can be this way, and I know that it's not always the greatest, but I try to poke fun at myself and not take myself too seriously and I honestly encourage other people to do the same," Collins said.

Ad

Collins also added that fans often don't always know what's going on behind the scenes. Their judgement comes from a place of limited knowledge and they are unaware of the dynamics in the locker room.

"Because at the end of the day, if we can't laugh at ourselves about things and take things lightheartedly, what the heck are we doing? I feel like so much gets taken out of context and fans think that they know players personally. They think that they know the ins and outs of what takes place on a daily basis, but the reality is that they really don't," Collins concluded.

Ad

After a couple of months of peace and quiet, another statement by Collins fueled the flames of their ongoing drama, though it was mostly the fans who took offense to her statement.

#3. Fans label Danielle Collins as "obsessed" with Iga Swiatek

Danielle Collins, along with several other players, was asked to conjure an ideal player with the best attributes from the current and former players on the tour in a promotional activity at the Charleston Open 2025. When he came to footspeed, the American chose Iga Swiatek, also calling her a "friend".

Ad

Given their recent history, fans felt a certain type of way after Collins called Swiatek her friend. They felt she was obsessed with the Pole and just needed an excuse to bring her up in any context.

Their most recent meeting at the Italian Open went smoothly, with neither player stirring the pot for any reason. It remains to be seen what happens during and after their upcoming Wimbledon showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More