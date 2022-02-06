"A giant man with a giant heart" - Tennis players react to Juan Martin Del Potro's possible retirement

Active players and past veterans paid tribute to Juan Martin Del Potro after his retirement announcement sent shockwaves across the tennis universe. The Argentinian was emotional during a press conference ahead of the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires. He disclosed that his knee had failed to show any signs of improvement after four surgeries.

The Argentinian also insisted that his 2022 return to the tour was more like a farewell and that at this point all he wanted was to live pain-free.

Despite facing one injury after another, Del Potro has managed to have a great career since turning pro in 2005. His biggest achievement came at the 2009 US Open, when he became the first player to beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in back-to-back matches at a Major tournament.

Other highlights of his career include reaching another final at the 2018 US Open, winning the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and claiming his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2018.

It is safe to assume that Del Potro will be dearly missed if he decides to go ahead with his retirement. On that note, let's take a look at the pre-eminent tennis personalities who paid their respects to the Gentle Giant earlier on Sunday.

"Tennis loves you Del Potro! Class" - Patrick McEnroe expresses how every fan feels about the Gentle Giant

Former pro James Blake, whose career was also hampered by injuries, offered his sympathies to Del Potro. he also recalled an anecdote about the time the Argentinian waited to greet him in the locker room after his own retirement.

James Blake @JRBlake ATP Tour @atptour Your favourite @delpotrojuan moment? Go Your favourite @delpotrojuan moment? Go 👇 https://t.co/MfzDFzxMce The time @delpotrojuan waited for an hour in the us open locker room for the last match of my career to finish so he could give me a hug. A giant man with a giant heart. Much love and best wishes for the next chapter, my friend. twitter.com/atptour/status… The time @delpotrojuan waited for an hour in the us open locker room for the last match of my career to finish so he could give me a hug. A giant man with a giant heart. Much love and best wishes for the next chapter, my friend. twitter.com/atptour/status…

World No. 20 Taylor Fritz, on the other hand, disclosed that Del Potro was his favorite player growing up while also reminiscing about getting the chance to play doubles with him in the past.

Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 ATP Tour @atptour Your favourite @delpotrojuan moment? Go Your favourite @delpotrojuan moment? Go 👇 https://t.co/MfzDFzxMce My favorite player growing up when I was young and I got to play dubs w him one time but I was so nervous and definitely my fault we lost...... was still cool tho twitter.com/atptour/status… My favorite player growing up when I was young and I got to play dubs w him one time but I was so nervous and definitely my fault we lost...... was still cool tho twitter.com/atptour/status…

The ATP, meanwhile, proceeded to ask its followers on Twitter about their favorite moment involving the Tower of Tandil. The Twitter handle of the US Open was quick to reply that the question was a no-brainer. They followed it up with a trophy emoji suggesting the Argentinian's breakthrough victory at Flushing Meadows was still fresh in every fan's memory.

Former pro and ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe also extended his sympathies towards the 2009 US Open winner, claiming that everyone in the tennis universe loved him.

Diego Schwartzman, the top seed in Buenos Aires, was more hopeful about his countryman's situation concerning his knee. He claimed to the local press that the 33-year-old will hopefully try to launch another comeback.

Cami Kof @camikofman

@Tiempodetenis1 Esto me respondió Diego Schwartzman en conferencia de prensa sobre Del Potro:”Yo no tomo que sea una despedida, creo que con todas las dificultades que tiene con su físico va a intentar volver. El martes estaré ahí para ver su partido”. #CordobaOpen Esto me respondió Diego Schwartzman en conferencia de prensa sobre Del Potro:”Yo no tomo que sea una despedida, creo que con todas las dificultades que tiene con su físico va a intentar volver. El martes estaré ahí para ver su partido”. #CordobaOpen @Tiempodetenis1 https://t.co/soAp8TXXps

Benoit Paire also took to Twitter after the Argentinian's announcement, insisting that he had great respect for the Gentle Giant and that there was no one quite like him.

paire benoit @benoitpaire 🏼 🏼 🏼 ÉNORME RESPECT POUR CE JOUEUR!! J’espère que c’est plus un retour qu’un adieu🤞🏼🤞🏼 Juan Martin Del Potro 🏼 ÉNORME RESPECT POUR CE JOUEUR!! J’espère que c’est plus un retour qu’un adieu🤞🏼🤞🏼 Juan Martin Del Potro #Vamos 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 ÉNORME RESPECT POUR CE JOUEUR!! J’espère que c’est plus un retour qu’un adieu🤞🏼🤞🏼 Juan Martin Del Potro #Vamos https://t.co/ID82Ov4srj

Gabriel Sabatini, who happens to be a good friend of Del Potro, also thanked her countryman for his contribution to both the sport and Argentina while wishing him happiness in his post-retirement life.

Gabriela Sabatini @sabatinigabyok

Hoy tenes una vida por delante y mucho por recorrer, q seas muy feliz siempre. Seguiremos compartiendo muchos momentos más.Te quiero @delpotrojuan Disfrutamos mucho de verte jugar y nos hiciste vibrar tantas veces, gracias por todo lo q le diste a este deporte q tanto amamos.Hoy tenes una vida por delante y mucho por recorrer, q seas muy feliz siempre. Seguiremos compartiendo muchos momentos más.Te quiero Disfrutamos mucho de verte jugar y nos hiciste vibrar tantas veces, gracias por todo lo q le diste a este deporte q tanto amamos. Hoy tenes una vida por delante y mucho por recorrer, q seas muy feliz siempre. Seguiremos compartiendo muchos momentos más.Te quiero❤️ @delpotrojuan https://t.co/GEthma5QeI

Former World No. 7 Mardy Fish was optimistic about Del Potro's return to pro tennis. He attached a photo of himself giving the Tower of Tandil a fist-bump from courtside during the latter's encounter against Dominic Thiem at the 2017 US Open.

Alex Corretja, meanwhile, claimed that the Argentinian's forehand and charisma had enamored every tennis fan.

The Rafa Nadal Academy also offered their support to the former US Open champion, while attaching a picture of Rafael Nadal hugging the 6'6" Argentinian after their match at Wimbledon in 2018.

Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar @rnadalacademy

Nos duele en el alma verte decir adiós al tenis. Esperemos que puedas disfrutar lo mejor posible de estos momentos de despedida. ¡Te vamos a echar MUCHO de menos! Querido @delpotrojuan Nos duele en el alma verte decir adiós al tenis. Esperemos que puedas disfrutar lo mejor posible de estos momentos de despedida. ¡Te vamos a echar MUCHO de menos! Querido @delpotrojuan, Nos duele en el alma verte decir adiós al tenis. Esperemos que puedas disfrutar lo mejor posible de estos momentos de despedida. ¡Te vamos a echar MUCHO de menos! 😢 https://t.co/sW4fkNgXow

