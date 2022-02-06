"This may be more of a farewell than a return" - Juan Martin Del Potro announces possible retirement after this year's South American claycourt swing

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro tearfully announced on Saturday that he plans to retire from tennis after this year's South American claycourt swing.
Speaking to the press ahead of his participation at the 2022 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Del Potro disclosed that his knee injury had limited the scope of his tennis career over the last three years. The Argentinian did concede, however, that he couldn't wait to play in his hometown next week even though he was considering retirement.
"I know that people are expecting me to return to tennis, but this may be more of a farewell than a return... the knee continues to make me live a nightmare," Del Potro said during his press conference. "I know the limitations I have physically and we'll see later. Beyond tennis, I seek a quality of life, to live in peace, to no longer have the horrible pain I have in my knee."
"I'm going to play and I can't wait to get on the court on Tuesday. What I'm living for is what I had surgery [for] the last time," he added.
It is no news to tennis fans that Del Potro has been unlucky in his career when it comes to injuries. In 2018, he fractured his knee during the Shanghai Masters and picked up a second injury on his knee In 2019 during the Queen's Club Championships.
Del Potro subsequently underwent surgery on his knee but it seems as though that is not enough. The Argentinian said on Saturday that he might've raised false hopes with respect to his knee injury in the last three years. However, he didn't completely rule out the prospect of a return in the near future.
"I always overcame everything. I don't close the door to it happening again. I'm very excited because I love tennis," he said. Today I have to be honest so as not to give the wrong message, although in two and a half years I gave messages that were not in line with reality".
"I continue to work with my doctor from Chicago; I'm going to play in Buenos Aires and Rio" - Juan Martin Del Potro
During the press conference, Del Potro also revealed that he was still working with the last doctor from Chicago who operated on his knee. The 2009 US Open winner then added that he is also going to play at this year's Rio Open, where he has received a wildcard.
"I continue to work with my doctor from Chicago, who was the last one to operate on me," the Argentinian said. "He was very supportive of this decision to play. He will continue to be my doctor. If I made further consultations, it will be with him."
"The clearest message I want to give is that I am going to play in Buenos Aires and Rio," he added. "I don't know what will happen in the future but I have to make a choice that allows me to live without pain."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The former World No. 3 is scheduled to take on his countryman Federico Delbonis in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires.