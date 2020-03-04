A good amount of tennis is still left in Federer: John McEnroe

Roger Federer is set to miss at least five major tournaments due to knee surgery

What’s the story?

Hall of Famer, John McEnroe thinks that Roger Federer, who is recovering from a knee injury, will definitey make a strong comeback and participate in elite tournaments.

In case you did not know

Federer, the 38-year old Swiss, is currently ranked world number four in the men’s singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). His record of 20 Grand Slam wins is the highest for a male player in the history of tennis. He held the No.1 rank in the ATP rankings for a record of 310 weeks.

The heart of the matter

Federer who had recently undergone surgery in Switzerland on his right knee had announced in February that he would miss the French Open and at least four other events while he recuperates. He hoped to return to the tennis court for Wimbledon in late June.

McEnroe who was promoting the fourth edition of the Laver Cup in Boston on Tuesday said regarding Federer’s knee injury and retirement that it was phenomenal to see Federer compete at the highest level at the age of 38. The American legend refused to ever discount Federer

“You can never count him (Roger Federer) out.”

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if Federer who has previously made incredible comebacks after injuries can once again rebound after the surgery and take the world by surprise.

