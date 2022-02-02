"A great champion should not be underestimated, they are capable of coming back"- Marc Rosset on Roger Federer

In a recent interview with RTS, former World No. 9 Marc Rosset hinted that Roger Federer is capable of making an incredible comeback just like Rafael Nadal. Highlighting Federer's congratulatory message to Nadal, Rosset mentioned that great champions are "capable of coming back" and also recalled the Swiss Maestro having made a remarkable comeback at the Australian Open 2017.

“I can't comment on Federer, I don't know. As he said in his congratulatory message to Rafa, a great champion should not be underestimated, they are capable of coming back, Federer achieved that feat well in 2017 in Australia," said Rosset.

Rafael Nadal stunned the tennis world after clinching his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne on Sunday, moving ahead of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. Interestingly, around five months ago, the Spaniard was not even able to walk properly because of a foot injury.

Keeping this in mind, Roger Federer formulated a special message for Nadal on Instagram, stating that one should never "underestimate" the power of a great champion like Nadal.

In the interview, despite predicting that Roger Federer could make another comeback, Rosset also pointed out that it will be much more "difficult" for him since the 20-time Grand Slam winner is now 40-years-old.

"So you have to be patient even if at 40, it will be difficult. But as long as he has not taken over the racket, it is difficult to get an idea," added the former World No. 9 player.

Apart from Roger Federer, Marc Rosset also heaps huge praise on Rafael Nadal

In the same interview, Rosset also spoke extensively about Nadal, remarking that the Spaniard came to Australia "without any pressure" and gained confidence as he started winning matches. He also hailed Nadal for his consistency on the ATP tour as the World No. 5 player won his first Major 17 years ago.

"In fact, I think that Rafa arrived in Australia without pressure, he was just happy to be able to be competitive, to play tennis. And then as the tournament progressed, he gained confidence and went all the way. It's been 17 years since he won his first title at Roland Garros, it's incredible," concluded Rosset.

Rafael Nadal is likely to feature at the Acupulco Open 2022 next, a tournament he has won thrice in his career.

