A look at Del Potro's 3 best matches on his 30th birthday

Varun Khanna 23 Sep 2018, 22:29 IST

Del Potro at the 2018 US Open

Juan Martin Del Potro turns 30 today, he is one of the most talented tennis players in the history of tennis but the results don't justify his talent. The so-called tower of Tandil had an injury prone career. He has had numerous wrist surgeries in his career but has always been doing well. Del Potro is one of the most beloved tennis players' in the Open era. He has always fought hard with a never to lose hope attitude. What he is doing is impressive and has always come back strongly after an injury. There are many hard fought matches that the Argentine has won but here are the 3 best matches played by the 30-year-old where he has edged the opposition and take on the match:

3. 2016 Rio Olympics semi-final

Del Potro with the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics

Juan Martin Del Potro ended Rafael Nadal's bid for a second Gold medal in the Olympics beating the Spaniard in a thriller match with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(5). Del Potro had started the 2016 Olympics journey by beating the then world no.1 Novak Djokovic 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-2) in the first round. Del Potro played a very sublime match in the first round but struggled against Joao Sousa and Taro Daniel in the next rounds. Both Delpo and Rafa entered the semi-finals, not in a convincing way but they gave their best in that round.

The 2008 Olympic champion won the first set and it looked like the Spaniard will have an easy go in the semi-finals but Del Potro fought back hard. The Argentine broke Nadal at 4-4 in the second set and then went on to win the set 6-4.

In the tie-break of the final set, the Mallorcan saved a match point but missed one of the easiest forehands in the second match. The Tower of Tandil was assured to get a silver in the Olympics. This turned out to be his best performance in the Olympic stage reaching the finals for the first time in his career.

