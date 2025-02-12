Steffi Graf once explained why she chose to leave Germany and move to the United States after her retirement from professional tennis. The former World No. 1 shed light on what she appreciated about living in her husband Andre Agassi's hometown of Las Vegas and raising their children there.

After tying the knot in 2001, Agassi and Graf made the decision to settle down in the Summerlin community in Las Vegas, where they brought up their son Jaden and daughter Jaz. Much to the German's delight, her mother Heidi, brother Michael, and his children also joined them to reside in the same community.

In a May 2011 interview with FürSie, Steffi Graf disclosed that she felt very comfortable living in Las Vegas because she could go about her daily life without being in the public eye. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also expressed delight at having her mother, her brother, and nieces, and nephews nearby.

"I feel very comfortable here. You live very unobserved. I also have most of my family around me. Andre's family lives here, my mother and my brother with his children," Steffi Graf said.

Graf also highlighted an important aspect of raising Jaden and Jaz in the United States, pointing out that American children were encouraged to give back to society, while there wasn't as much focus on the significance of community in Germany.

"Oh yes. Here in the USA, children learn early on to give back: They help out at the animal shelter, donate their toys or sell homemade baked goods to raise money for those in need. Community and a sense of community are very much cultivated, more so than in Germany. That's what I appreciate about life in the USA," she said.

Steffi Graf on her and Andre Agassi's daily life: "The children dictate our daily routine... That's the luxury a tennis career has given us"

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Steffi Graf shed light on her and Andre Agassi's daily routine, sharing that their life revolved around their children Jaden and Jaz. The 22-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged that their tennis careers had afforded them the privilege of spending plenty of quality time with their children since they were both retired.

Graf also disclosed that, like most mothers, her afternoons were occupied by chauffeuring her children to their various activities. While Jaden was very passionate about baseball, Jaz developed an interest in horse riding and hip-hop dancing.

"In the mornings I usually do my own things, then the children dictate our daily routine. We spend a lot of time with them - that's the luxury that a tennis career has given us. Jaden plays baseball, Jaz has her hobbies too, and like most mothers I'm busy driving the two of them around in the afternoons," Graf said.

In a 2013 interview, Steffi Graf also shared that her son Jaden had a "really intense baseball schedule," revealing that he was participating in far more tournaments than she had done as a 12-year-old.

