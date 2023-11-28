"A spoiled American who likes my baseball and my taco bell" - When Andre Agassi disclosed that he likes junk food in his diet

There haven't been many figures as divisive as Andre Agassi in tennis history. In his early years, the American epitomized the classic stereotype of a talented player: they are immensely skilled, but their questionable attitude towards the game hampers their success.

Agassi was far from being a stickler for discipline back in 1992, when his ranking had fallen outside of the top 10. The-then 22-year-old hadn't won a Major title back then. He admittedly didn't work hard, and also didn't have a healthy diet back then.

"A spoiled American who likes my baseball and my Taco Bell," he told Sports Illustrated in May 1992 while discussing his diet. "They hound me about my diet, about practice, about getting massages. I'm sorry to say I made the mistake of listening to them. Everybody's an expert."

Pete Sampras, then ranked third in the world, also corroborated Andre Agassi's inclination towards junk food in the exclusive for the American sports magazine.

"I watch him play Davis Cup, and it's mind-boggling to me that he doesn't play like that on tour. I think if he starts working a little bit harder, I don't want to be critical, but maybe he's got to prepare better or something," he said.

Sampras was then told that Agassi apparently ate at McDonald's every night during his 1988 French Open semifinals campaign, to which he had a rather cheeky reply.

"He thinks that's why he did so well," he said jokingly.

Andre Agassi, on his part, would win his maiden Major title at Wimbledon a few months later. He won two more Grand Slam tournaments in 1994-95, before enduring a slump in form from 1996 onwards.

Agassi, however, finally understood the importance of discipline during the late 1990s. He began eating healthy and trained tremendously hard to raise his level. Success followed soon after as he monopolized the men's game in the early 2000s, taking home five more Major titles.

Andre Agassi had an intense rivalry with Pete Sampras despite his early struggles

Pete Sampras (L) and Andre Agassi pose for a photo

Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi were two of the best men's tennis players of the 1990s. Although the two players held different approaches on how to achieve success, the contrast in their personalities made up for an intense rivalry.

Sampras and Agassi also had stark differences in their playing styles; while the 6'1" Sampras believed in serve-and-volley, his shorter rival would camp on the baseline and hit searing groundstrokes.

Sampras won 20 of his 34 head-to-head meetings against Agassi. Their marquee face-offs included championship matches at the 1990 US Open, the 1995 Australian Open, the 1995 US Open, the 1999 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2002 US Open.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi