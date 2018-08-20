A Tribute To Djokovic : Djokovic Stands Alone

Djokovic Stands Alone with all of the nine 1000 Masters Tournament win

Novak Djokovic created history after his 6-4 6-4 victory over Federer in the finals of Western & Southern Cincinnati Open on Sunday. Djokovic became the only man to have won all the nine 1000 Masters events at least once. By winning Cincinnati, he has completed the Career Golden Masters. This is a feat that has not been achieved by Federer or Nadal. Cincinnati was the only masters 1000 event which was missing from the Serb's trophy cabinet, not for lack of efforts from his part though. He played 3 finals before and every time the title eluded him. Well, not this time around.

Djokovic entered the match with a sheer determination and will to win this event this time around. He came with all guns blazing against Federer. Djokovic is considered to be the best returners in the game. He proved that yesterday against Federer. Federer had a streak of 96 consecutive service holds before going into the match. So Djokovic had to be perfect. And he did not disappoint. Djokovic with his supreme athleticism was covering all corners of the court and making Federer uncomfortable by extending the lengths of the rallies. He was helped with a lot of unforced errors from Federer particularly from the forehand wing. Djokovic targeted that forehand so precisely. The first break of the match came in the 7th game and was consolidated by Djokovic. His serve was spot on. He did not face a single break point in the first set. He was distracted a bit at the start of the second set and was broken early. Federer took a 2-0 lead in the second set but as great champions often tends to do, Djokovic broke right back and held his own to level the match at 2-2. The lone and decisive break of the second set came in the 7th game as well where a lapse in concentration and a double fault caused Federer the game. Djokovic pounced on the opportunity and took a lead of 5-3. Even though Federer held in the ninth game, Djokovic was (as he was in the entire match) spot on with his serve. He denied Federer any chance to break and get back in the match. A wide Forehand from Federer ensured Nole's victory and one that would be registered in the history books for years to come.

This victory marked the 31st 1000 Masters title for Djokovic. Only Nadal has more with 33. Let's look at Djokovic's record at all the Master 1000 Tournaments

Masters 1000 Tournament Titles Win-Loss Record

Indian Wells 5 49-8

Miami Masters 6 42-6

Monte-Carlo 2 32-10

Madrid Open 2 24-8

Rome Masters 4 46-8

Rogers Cup 4 37-7

Cincinnati Open 1 32-11

Shanghai Masters 3 33-7

Paris Masters 4 28-7

This Djokovic feat will surely renew the debate of g.o.a.t. amongst tennis pundits and fans. And while the discussion of the g.o.a.t. goes on, one thing is for sure. We are blessed to have been borne in the era of Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal.