ABN AMRO WTT, Rotterdam Open 2020, Day 4: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Benoit Paire, Karen Khachanov and Rohan Bopanna to be seen in action

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The largest indoor hardcourt tournament of the first half of the season has begun in earnest at the Ahoy Rotterdam, with the 47th edition of the ABN Amro WTT, Rotterdam Open starting. The competition is extremely intense at this ATP 500 tournament because it has eight top players from the ATP rankings list who are within the Top 16.

While Daniil Medvedev, seeded number one here is the headlining player of the tournament, there are still others who can give the Russian a stiff fight. Day 4 of the Rotterdam Open will see Greek sensation, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev and even the duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov in action.

The Rotterdam Open is a special one on the tennis calendar with many top players traveling to Ahoy Rotterdam to play here. Interestingly, it was here that Roger Federer reclaimed his Number 1 running last in 2017 when he won the tournament.

With so many NextGen players in the mix, the quality of tennis is top-class here. All eyes will be on Tsitsipas, as the number two seed takes on Hubert Hurcakz in his Round of 32 match. Khachanov will be playing against fifth seed Fabio Fognini, while seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev will take on Nikoloz Basilashvili.

There is also the French hope of Benoit Paire as he goes up against Aljaz Bedene. On the other hand, the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov will be meeting an all-Australian duo of John Peers and Michael Venus, as they begin their doubles campaign here.

Here's all you need to know about the

:

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Advertisement

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: € 2,013,855

Time: Matches will begin from approx. 3:30 PM IST on February 11, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast for this tournament here.

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.