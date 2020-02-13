ABN AMRO WTT, Rotterdam Open 2020, Quarter-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Rohan Bopanna

India got off to a positive start at the Rotterdam Open 2020 as Rohan Bopanna along with his young Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov sailed into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Pairing up with the supremely talented Shapovalov, Bopanna looked to be in sharp form as the Indo-Canadian duo tamed the challenge posed by the all-Australian pair of John Peers and Michael Venus.

Bopanna and Shapovalov won after a thrilling three-set clash, 7-6, 6-7, 10-8. With that, they stormed into the quarter-finals and will now face fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov who has been a former World No. 13 in the Men's Singles, makes for a very suitable partner for the 39-year-old Rohan Bopanna. Showing signs of his vintage self in several points during the previous match, Bopanna was quite impressive en route to scripting the victory.

The duo of Julien Rojer and Tecau on the other hand, are not to be taken lightly as they downed the challenge of Greek sensation, Stefanos Tsitsipas and his Serbian partner, Nenad Zimonjic. Handing out a 6-2, 6-2 defeat, the pair from Netherlands and Romania looked pretty unstoppable as they sailed into the quarters.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will have to play with their guards up if they hope to continue further in Rotterdam. Owing to his ample experience in the doubles' arena, Bopanna will be able to guide Shapovalov and hopefully can tame the challenge of Julien Rojer and Tecau and aid in making their way into the semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: € 2,013,855

Time: Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov vs [4] Jean-Julien Rojer / Horia Tecau on Court 1 at approx. 9:00 PM IST on February 13, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast of the doubles matches here (the singles draw will be telecast on the Sony ESPN).

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.