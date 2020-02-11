ABN AMRO WTT, Rotterdam Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov sail into the quarter-finals

Rohan Bopanna

The results of choosing a prolific partner like the young Canadian sensation Denis Shapovalov is beginning to show for the experienced Rohan Bopanna, as the Indo-Canadian duo stormed into the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open. Taking on John Peers and Michael Venus, it was Bopanna and Shapovalov who won the match, 7-6, 6-7, 10-8, in an extremely gripping encounter.

Considered to be the biggest indoor hardcourt tournament in the first half of the tennis calendar, the Ahoy Rotterdam lit up with the thrilling showdown between the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov against the all-Australian pair of John Peers and Michael Venus. Bopanna, a former World No. 3 in doubles took the challenge of Peers, a former World No. 2 player, head-on and along with Shapovalov, tackled it skillfully.

Denis Shapovalov

The tension was immense in the match as it entered into nerve-wracking tie-breakers. Peers and Venus played at par with the Indo-Canadian duo and often, it became difficult to subdue their efforts.

After winning the first set tie-break convincingly, Bopanna-Shapovalov lost the second in a close tie-break, before the match scooted off towards the direction of being a thriller. Eventually, it was Bopanna's expertise with the racket and Shapovalov's lithe energy that ensured the duo sail through into the quarter-finals.

After a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open 2020 and an early exit in the Maharashtra Open, it's time for Bopanna to step up his game. His next match would be against fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on February 13, 2020.