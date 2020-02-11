ABN AMRO WTT, Rotterdam Open 2020: Round of 16, Bopanna/Shapovalov vs Peers/Venus | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Rohan Bopanna

The biggest indoor hardcourt tournament in the first half of the tennis season, the ABN Amro WTT at Rotterdam, will see just one Indian player in the main draw: Rohan Bopanna. The 39-year-old, who hails from Coorg, has paired up with NextGen star Denis Shapovalov for the doubles draw.

The Indo-Canadian duo will face the pair of John Peers and Michael Venus in their opening round clash.

Denis Shapovalov

Bopanna made it to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open in mixed doubles but suffered an early exit at his home tournament, the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Bopanna and his partner Arjun Kadhe lost to the all-French duo of Antoine Hoang and Benoit Paire in the first round there.

As the Indian veteran seeks to get back to winning ways, he will look to draw on the energy of his 20-year-old partner Shapovalov. The former World No. 13 in singles can work wonders with his serve and forehand, and would form a deadly combination with the experienced Bopanna.

But their opponents are no slouches. New Zealand's Peers is a former World No. 2 in doubles, while Venus has 10 titles to his name. The coffee-enthusiast from Coorg will have to put his best foot forward if he hopes to advance further in Rotterdam.

Michael Venus and John Peers

Here's all you need to know about the Rotterdam Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: € 2,013,855

Time: Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov vs John Peers / Michael Venus on Court 1 at approx. 9:00 PM IST on February 11, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast of the doubles matches here (the singles draw will be telecast on the Sony ESPN).

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.