ABN AMRO WTT, Rotterdam Open 2020: Round of 32, Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil | Where to watch and live stream details

Daniil Medvedev

Top-seeded Russian player, Daniil Medvedev will begin his campaign at the Rotterdam Open 2020 when he clashes against under-rated Canadian, Vasek Pospisil in his Round of 32 match. The ace tennis player when it comes to hard courts, Medvedev is entering the Rotterdam Open as a clear tournament favorite.

The Ahoy Rotterdam will be impatiently waiting for some classic Medvedev shots as the 23-year-old Russian force will meet the slightly older, Vasek Pospisil. After a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open against Swissman Stan Wawrinka in five thrilling sets, Medvedev will attempt to make a return to his winning ways as he takes on Pospisil. The Canadian can be a threat to Medvedev as he was the runner-up at the recently concluded Sud de France 2020.

However, the strain of the ATP 250 tournament in Montpellier has taken a toll on Pospisil and it is unsure what kind of a form he will bring to the table. With a 1-0 head to head lead, however, it is Daniil Medvedev who will have the upper hand, ranked as he is as the World Number 5. It remains to be seen what wonders the Russian can do against Pospisil.

Here's all you need to know about the Rotterdam Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: € 2,013,855

Time: [1] Daniil Medvedev vs Vasek Pospisil on Centre Court at approx. 12:00 AM IST on January 13, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast of the doubles matches here (the singles draw will be telecast on the Sony ESPN).

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.