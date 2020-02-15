Rotterdam Open 2020, semi-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Henri Kontinen/Jan-Lennard Struff | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov were on fire in their quarter-final clash at the Rotterdam Open 2020, taking out the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The Indo-Canadian pair outlasted Rojer and Tecau and will now face Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff in the semi-final.

The German-Finnish combine received a wildcard into the Rotterdam Open and have made full use of it, defeating the all-British pair of Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray (5-7, 6-1, 10-6) in the previous round.

Jan-Lennard Struff has impressed on the doubles court

Kontinen, in particular, enjoys playing in Rotterdam, having teamed up with Frenchman Jeremy Chardy to lift the title last year.

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov in action

Bopanna, meanwhile, has enjoyed a decent start to the season and his partnership with Shapovalov seems to be flourishing. The agility and shot-making skills of the 20-year-old complement Bopanna's netplay and the duo have proven to be quite hard to beat.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,013,855

Time: Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Henri Kontinen/Jan-Lennard Struff on Centre Court at approx. 1:20 AM IST on February 16, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast of the doubles matches in the country (the singles action will be telecast on Sony ESPN).

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.