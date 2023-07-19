"Absolutely disgusting behavior"- Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, and other players miffed as Hungarian's on-court act leaves Zhang Shuai in tears

Zhang Shuai has received an outpouring of support from fellow tennis players after a disputed line call prompted her to retire mid-match from the Hungarian Grand Prix on Tuesday, 19 July.

The Chinese professional recently saw a contentious end to her Hungarian campaign. The tennis veteran found herself trapped in a contradictory line mark and lingering on the hostile side of the crowd when she took on local wildcard Amarissa Kiara Toth in the opening round of the WTA 250 event.

Ultimately, Zhang Shuai was forced to withdraw from the tournament mid-match after the disputed call resulted in a panic attack. The former World No. 22 exited the clay-court event in tears, containing her emotions as Toth threw her hands up for a celebration.

Following the incident, several tennis players came to Shuai's rescue and took to Twitter to express their resentment over her unfair treatment.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic condemned the disgraceful behavior Shuai received and applauded her for keeping up good sportsmanship on her way out.

"Absolutely disgusting behavior. Shuai is a better person than a lot of us for shaking the ref and that girls hand. But then again it’s Shuai we are talking about, ofc she did."

Fellow Australian player Daria Seville conveyed that Amarissa Kiara Toth's actions have liberated any respect for her and sympathized with Zhang Shuai.

"Zero respect for this Toth girl. ZERO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am so so so mad. I feel so bad for Shuai."

Later, Belgian professional Ysaline Bonaventure criticized the 20-year-old Hungarian wildcard for celebrating at the time of her opponent's retirement.

"Celebrating after your opponent retires...what a shame. Get well soon @zhangshuai121."

Here are some more reactions from the tennis world to the disgusting act:

Zhang Shuai addressed her Grand Slam incident and highlighted the struggles of Chinese players

Zhang Shuai opened up about the struggles of Chinese players at the 2023 Australian Open.

Earlier this season, in January, after Zhang Shuai secured a spot in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open, she later opened up about the difficulties faced by her compatriots in the sport.

The 34-year-old addressed the delayed reason behind Chinese players delivering promising results and shared an instance of her maiden Grand Slam main draw at the 2008 US Open. The two-time Major women's doubles winner revealed that Chinese players struggle due to improper funding and communication gap.

"For me first time 2008 going to US Open, so I'm go myself. So national team, they gave me, like, one thousand cash, U.S. dollar, and then passport, me and another player just go. So I have no coach. We have nothing," Shuai Zhang said in her post-match press conference at the 2023 Australian Open.