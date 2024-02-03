Abu Dhabi Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Australian Open.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Raducanu returned to the tour this year after a near eight month injury hiatus. The first tournament of her comeback was the ASB Classic. The Brit faced Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round and scored a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over her.

Raducanu then took on former top 10 player Elina Svitolina in the second round. The 21-year old put up a fight, but faded away in the decider as her opponent handed her a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss.

Raducanu arrived in Melbourne for the Australian Open after that. She scored a routine 6-3, 6-2 win over Shelby Rogers in the opening round. Her journey came to an end in the second round as Wang Yafan bested her 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Bouzkova got a reprieve from going through the qualifiers here after a spot in the main draw opened up. She started the year on a strong note, as she was a quarterfinalist in singles and the runner-up in doubles at the ASB Classic.

Bouzkova didn't perform that well in the next tournament, as Yulia Putintseva sent her packing in the second round of the Hobart International. Her poor run of form continued at the Australian Open, as she failed to win a match there in either singles or doubles.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Marie Bouzkova at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic.

Raducanu's comeback has started off on a decent note, though she's yet to win consecutive matches this year. But the base level is still there and so far she hasn't picked up a new injury, so that's a win for her too.

Raducanu's serve and shotmaking have been quite good and she's able to go toe-to-toe with her opponents. As for Bouzkova, she'll be a bit low on confidence after how her last few matches ended.

The Czech is a tricky player to handle at times given her crafty style of play. But if Raducanu dictates the play right from the start, she's likely to have the upper hand. The Brit is in no danger of being overpowered by her opponent in this match-up.

Given Bouzkova's form, this is a good opportunity for Raducanu to notch up another win this year. She could face some challenge if her opponent reverts back to her usual self, but otherwise the Brit should be able to make a winning start here.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.