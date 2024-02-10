Abu Dhabi Open 2024: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (7) Daria Kasatkina

Date: February 10, 2024

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Top 20 players Beatriz Haddad Maia and Daria Kasatkina will lock horns in the semifinals of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open on Saturday.

Haddad Maia defeated Wang Xinyu 6-2, 7-6 (4) in her opener, after which she survived Magda Linette in a marathon battle to prevail 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 6-1. She then faced World No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

Haddad Maia raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set thanks to an early break and maintained the headstart to take the set. She landed the first blow in the second set as well to go 2-0 up, but Jabeur was able to get back on serve this time.

Haddad Maia snagged another break of serve in the ninth game to go 5-4 up and then stepped up to serve for the match. She fended off three break points and finally closed out the proceedings on her second match point for a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Kasatkina edged out Diane Parry 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to begin her campaign in Abu Dhabi. She next defeated qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals, where Sorana Cirstea awaited her.

Cirstea was initially able to keep to with Kasatkina, but the latter proved to be unstoppable just minutes into the match. From 2-1 onwards in the first set, the Russian didn't lose a single game to register a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Haddad Maia leads Kasatkina 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy in straight sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia -125 +1.5 (-250) Over 21.5 (-125) Daria Kasatkina +100 -1.5 (+170) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Jabeur was unable to break through the solid defense of Haddad Maia in the previous round. The Brazilian's point construction, coupled with judicious shotmaking during important points, swayed the tide in her favor.

Kasatkina played one of her best matches all year to beat Cirstea in a commanding manner. She has been trying to play more aggressively all year in a switch-up from her usual defensive ways. This time, she was able to execute it really well.

Haddad Maia has been able to get the better of Kasatkina so far and hasn't lost a set across their two matches either. But if the Russian replicates her quarterfinal form, she could finally score her first win in this rivalry. Anything less than that would just help the Brazilian get over the finish line once again.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia to win in three sets.