Abu Dhabi Open 2024 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Veronika Kudermetova vs Heather Watson

The first-round matches will continue on Day 2 of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia made a winning start as she beat Wang Xiyu 6-2, 7-6 (4) in her opener. Former top 10 player Caroline Garcia wasn't as lucky as Sorana Cirstea staged a comeback to defeat her 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Ashlyn Krueger managed to score an upset win over her compatriot Bernarda Pera as she dug deep to triumph 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. It marked her first main draw win of the year.

Now, the action continues on Tuesday with some exciting matches lined up. So here are the predictions for some of the key matches set for Day 2 of the tournament:

#1 - Veronika Kudermetova vs Heather Watson

Kudermetova has struggled to get going this season so far. Following second-round exits from the Brisbane International and the Adelaide International, she crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open.

Watson had to go through the qualifiers at the Abu Dhabi Open. She started with a big 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 comeback win over Sofia Kenin and then defeated Rebeca Masarova 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 to make the main draw.

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly. Watson scored a 6-1, 6-4 win at the 2019 Tianjin Open, while Kudermetova beat her 6-2, 6-2 at the 2021 Grampians Trophy.

Given their respective rankings and results, Kudermetova will be the favorite in this encounter. However, considering the Russian's poor start to the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Watson pull off an upset win either.

Predicted winner: Veronika Kudermetova

#2 - Magda Linette vs Alex Eala

Magda Linette will take on Alex Eala in the first round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

After a career-best season in 2023, Linette has failed to replicate those results this year thus far. She bowed out in the second round of the Brisbane International to Daria Kasatkina.

Ekaterina Alexandrova knocked her out in the opening round of the Adelaide International. Linette, a semifinalist at last year's Australian Open, was forced to retire from her first-round duel against Caroline Wozniacki due to an injury.

Linette's woes continued at last week's Thailand Open, where eventual champion Diana Shnaider sent her packing in the first round. As for her opponent Eala, the talented youngster has just one main draw win at the WTA level so far, which came at the 2021 Winners Open.

This seems like Linette's best chance to snap her current three-match losing streak. If the Pole is unable to get the better of a relatively inexperienced opponent, the rest of the season is likely to be a bumpy ride for her as well.

Predicted winner: Magda Linette

#3 - Linda Noskova vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Noskova stunned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, her first at a Major. Despite a rankings boost, she had to play the qualifying rounds of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Noskova easily bested veteran Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-1, after which she scored a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over Cristina Bucsa to make the main draw. Sorribes Tormo, too, started her Abu Dhabi Open journey by competing in the qualifiers.

The Spaniard scored a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Yara Alhogbani, but fell to Bernarda Pera in the next round. But Sorribes Tormo got a second lease of life following the withdrawal of Jelena Ostapenko and secured a place in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Before her Australian Open run, Noskova also made the semifinals of the Brisbane International. Sorribes Tormo, on the other hand, is yet to taste victory in a main draw match this year. Based on their form, the Czech teen will be favored to get through this clash.

Predicted winner: Linda Noskova

#4 - Liudmila Samsonova vs Lesia Tsurenko

Liudmila Samsonova is the eighth seed at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Tsurenko's previous tournament was the Australian Open, where she reached the third round, but received a 6-0, 6-0 thumping from Aryna Sabalenka. As for Samsonova, she had a time to forget Down Under.

Teen star Mirra Andreeva scored a routine 6-2, 6-1 win over Samsonova in the first round of the Brisbane International. The Russian stumbled at the very first hurdle the following week as well, as she went down 7-6 (1), 4-6, 4-6 to Laura Siegemund.

The Russian's poor run of form continued at the Australian Open, where Amanda Anismova defeated her 6-3, 6-4 in their opener. Unless Samsonova changes things drastically, even the often-injured Tsurenko will fancy her chances of a win here.

Predicted winner: Liudmila Samsonova