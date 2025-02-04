Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Leylah Fernandez vs Lulu Sun

Date: February 5, 2024

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourts

Prize Money: US$1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony LIV

Leylah Fernandez vs Lulu Sun preview

Two big-hitting players, Leylah Fernandez and Lulu Sun, will lock horns in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday.

Fernandez, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, has had a mixed start to the season. While she failed to help Canada make much of an impact at the United Cup and exited the Adelaide International in the first round, she had a good couple of wins over Cristina Bucsa and Yuliia Starodubtseva before running into Coco Gauff at the Australian Open.

In Abu Dhabi, the youngster opened her campaign with a hard-fought win over Moyuka Uchijima to improve her season's win-loss record to 6-3. She will now look to build on her positive start.

Sun scored her first win of the year in the first round. (Source: Getty)

Sun, meanwhile, scored her first win of the year in the first round. She had come into the tournament, having lost four straight matches to Rebecca Marino, Sofia Kenin, Danka Kovinic, and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Things changed for the better here in Abu Dhabi, with her cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Caroline Garcia. While the Kiwi did benefit from an error-strewn performance from her opponent, she herself improved her level, especially on serve. Her win-loss record for 2025 now reads 1-4.

Leylah Fernandez vs Lulu Sun head-to-head

Fernandez and Sun have never crossed paths on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Leylah Fernandez vs Lulu Sun odds

Leylah Fernandez vs Lulu Sun prediction

Fernandez will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Given their rankings and recent run of form, Leylah Fernandez will be the favorite to win in the encounter on paper. She, however, will need to be wary of her big-hitting opponent.

Lulu Sun can really turn up the heat on opponents with her serve and big inside-out forehand. She showed just how effective those shots are on quick surfaces during her run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year.

Courts in the Middle East tend to reward risk-takers as well and Sun will step out with an aggressive approach. Fernandez will need to make the best of her own lefty serve to neutralize some of the impact of her opponent's power-hitting.

The Canadian tends to blow hot and cold in matches but if she can start strong and keep her error count in check, she should have an upper hand. Sun’s confidence will be low given her recent run of losses, which might also come back to haunt her in the big moments.

Prediction: Fernandez to win in three sets

