Match details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Linda Noskova

Date: February 5, 2025

Tournament: WTA Abu Dhabi 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA/India - Tennis Channel

Paula Badosa vs Linda Noskova match preview

Paula Badosa has had an excellent start to 2025, reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The former world No. 2 defeated Coco Gauff en route and forced her way back into the WTA's world top ten. She suffered a back injury at the end of 2023, which put her out of action for six months, but has been in splendid touch since then.

Linda Noskova, on the other hand, has had a disappointing start to the year. She only managed one win in three January tournaments. However, she must have regained some confidence after a comprehensive 6-0, 6-3 victory over Magdalena Frech in her first-round Abu Dhabi match. The 20-year-old won her first WTA title in August last year in Monterrey but has struggled for consistency since then.

Paula Badosa vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Linda Noskova and Paula Badosa have never played against each other competitively, so their head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Paula Badosa -225 -375 (+2.5 Over 21.5 (-109) Linda Noskova +175 +255 (-2.5) Under 21.5 (-115

Paula Badosa vs Linda Noskova prediction

Despite her poor start to the year, Noskova has a reputation for upsetting top-level players. The Czech ace famously defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1 in Stuttgart in April 2024. She also defeated then-world No. 9 Maria Sakkari in last year's Middle-East swing (in Doha).

She was also able to beat WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the 2024 Australian Open to reach the quarterfinals - her best Grand Slam showing.

The 27-year-old Spaniard Badosa has reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals, the French Open in 2021, and the US Open in 2024, in addition to this year's Melbourne semifinal. Now a 10-year veteran on the circuit, she has much greater experience than her 20-year-old opponent and has been as high as No. 2 in the WTA's rankings.

Badosa's Melbourne showing, and recent performances - she has been the champion in DC, and a semi-finalist in Cincinnati, Beijing, and Ningbo - will stand her in good stead for the encounter. Her four WTA career titles to Noskova's one suggest she's the more seasoned operator.

PICK:

Paula Badosa to win in straight sets.

