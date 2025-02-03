Abu Dhabi Open Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Belinda Bencic vs Rebecca Sramkova

Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Open will see the remainder of the first round take place at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre. Day 1 of the tournament saw the likes of Veronika Kudermetova, Ashlyn Krueger and Lulu Sun win while the likes of fifth seed Liudmila Samsonova and Caroline Garcia were eliminated.

The second day of the WTA 500 event will see some well-knownn names in action. These include Emma Raducanu, Ons Jabeur, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Leylah Fernandez.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Open.

#1. Belinda Bencic vs Rebecca Sramkova

2023 champion Belinda Bencic will face Rebecca Sramkova in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two and the winner of the match will face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the WTA 500 event.

Bencic will enter the match at the back of a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open, where she beat Jelena Ostapenko and took a set off Coco Gauff. Sramkova, on the other hand, last competed at the Upper Ladies Linz, where she reached the second round before losing to Anastasia Potapova.

Bencic has won five out of eight main-draw matches so far in 2025 while Sramkova has triumphed in just two out of seven. The Swiss maybe the lower-ranked player out of the two but given how she performed at the Australian Open, there is a very strong chance of her beating the Slovak and reaching the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Predicted Winner: Belinda Bencic.

#2. Magdalena Frech vs Linda Noskova

Magdalena Frech at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Magdalena Frech will face Linda Noskova in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open. It will be the third match between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. The winner of the fixture will face second seed Paula Badosa for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

Frech last competed at the Australian Open, where she beat Polina Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova before losing to 14th seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round. Linda Noskova's last tournament was also the Melbourne Major, where she was seeded 29th. However, the Czech suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Clara Tauson despite taking the first set.

Magdalena Frech has won two out of four matches so far in 2025 while Noskova has triumphed in just one out of three fixtures. The Pole will enter the match as the favorite to win and given her relatively better run of form, there is a fairly good chance of her coming out on top and progressing to the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Predicted Winner: Magdalena Frech

#3. Magda Linette vs Renata Zarazua

Magda Linette will take on Renata Zarazua in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open. It will be the first meeting between the two on the WTA Tour, with the winner facing either sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or qualifier Sofia Kenin in the second round. The two faced one another previously, in a WTA 125 event in Tampico, with the Pole winning 6-3, 7-5.

Linette last competed at the Australian Open, where she lost to Moyuka Uchijima in the first round despite taking the first set. Zarazua entered the qualifiers of the Abu Dhabi Open after an opening-round exit at the Singapore Tennis Open. The Mexican booked her place in the main draw of the WTA 500 event after registering straight-set wins over Ysaline Bonaventure and Zeyep Sonmez.

Magda Linette has had a disappointing start to the 2025 season, with just one win out of three matches so far. Zarazua's numbers are marginally better, as she has prevailed in three out of seven main-draw fixtures so far this season.

While Linette is the higher-ranked player out of the two, Zarazua has had a slightly better run of form lately. That said, if the Pole is close to her best, she could end up getting the win and reaching the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Predicted Winner: Magda Linette

