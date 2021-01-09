Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Aryna Sabalenka vs (15) Ons Jabeur

Tournament: Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur preview

Fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka will set her sights on a quarterfinal berth when she meets 15th seed Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open on Sunday.

The in-form Belarusian hasn't made the cleanest of starts to the 2021 season but has fought her way to the Round of 16 in Abu Dhabi. She trailed the 49th-ranked Polona Hercog for much of the first set before rebounding for a 7-6(5), 6-2 win in the first round.

Aryna Sabalenka's second-round face-off with World No. 68 Ajla Tomljanovic was a topsy-turvy affair as well. The World No. 10 raced out of the blocks to lead 4-0 but couldn't sustain the momentum thereafter.

A blip allowed the Australian to come back into the match before Sabalenka managed to slam the door shut with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

The two victories extended the Ostrava and Linz champion's winning streak to 11. But she would need to do more against an opponent as tricky as Ons Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur

The Tunisian had a breakthrough 2020 season, becoming the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-final of a Major. She showed exceptional consistency throughout the season, making as many as five appearances in the last-eight.

Her efforts were rewarded with an entry into the top 35 in the world rankings and she is currently perched at a career-high No. 31.

Ons Jabeur has brought that belief into Abu Dhabi as she looks to have yet another solid season on the tour. Still a bit rusty, the 26-year-old has managed to find herself one win away from reaching the quarter-finals in the very first tournament of the new season.

Jabeur kicked off her campaign with a gritty 7-6(3), 6-3 win over the feisty Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Bondarenko proved quite a handful and took the first set against Jabeur in round two. However, Bondarenko's joy was short-lived as Jabeur soon got back her rhythm to close out a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Ons Jabeur holds a 1-0 lead over Aryna Sabalenka in their head-to-head record, having won their solitary meeting at Roland Garros last year.

The Tunisian edged Sabalenka in a first-set tie-break before the Belarusian came back to set up a decider. Jabeur rode on her finesse and variety to secure a 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-3 win en route to the fourth round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Aryna Sabalenka's recent form has been encouraging

This match will pit one of the hardest hitters on the WTA Tour against one of the most versatile players. Jabeur's trickery on the court is what Sabalenka should be wary of, especially because she is yet to play a straightforward match all week.

While the Belarusian commands in the power department, Jabeur has the skills to blunt it as we all saw at Roland Garros last year. That said, the Tunisian herself hasn't been at her flawless best in the first tournament of the year. That could give Sabalenka a chance to avenge her defeat.

Besides, the 2020 Doha champion has been on an impressive winning streak of her own and should be inspired to stretch it further.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.