Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari

Tournament: Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open 2021

Round: Round of 16 (Third round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari preview

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza breezed past Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Women’s Tennis Open. The Spaniard won in straight sets, with a 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.

The World No. 15 will now take on 22nd-ranked Maria Sakkari in the third round on Sunday in what promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Maria Sakkari defeated teenage sensation Coco Gauff in her second-round match. The Greek won 7-5, 6-2 in what was a see-saw affair throughout, with nine breaks of serve.

Despite her seemingly convincing win, Muguruza will be far from happy with her performance. The Spaniard was erratic with her serve, which got broken thrice during the match. The former Wimbledon champion also fared woefully on her second delivery, winning less than 30% of them.

There will be some worry in Muguruza’s camp after her two performances so far in Abu Dhabi. The 2020 Australian Open runner-up is yet to drop a set but has struggled to bring forth her A-game in this competition.

The Spaniard couldn't find her fluent tennis against both Kristina Mladenovic and Sasnovich so far in the tournament.

Maria Sakkari in action against Coco Gauff

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari overcame a spirited but inconsistent display from Coco Gauff in her second-round match. The Greek trailed Gauff by 0-3 in the opening set but rallied back spectacularly to serve for the set at 5-3.

However, the momentum didn’t last long as Gauff broke back immediately and held serve to draw level at five games.

Sakkari broke once again to take the opening set 7-5. In the second set, it was all one-way traffic as the 25-year-old stepped on the gas to brush aside the teenager.

Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Despite being on tour for a while, Garbine Muguruza and Maria Sakkari have never faced each other. Their head-to-head thus currently stands at 0-0.

Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Garbine Muguruza

Plenty of fireworks can be expected from Garbine Muguruza and Maria Sakkari in this match. Both players hit the ball big, but it is Sakkari who boasts of the extra amount of power.

Both can be highly inconsistent as well when it comes to painting the lines. It is thus safe to say that the unforced error count will be high in this match.

The courts are swift this time around, and that will come as a double-edged sword for Sakkari against Muguruza. Even though it will aid her missile-like serve, defending against Muguruza’s shot-making quality will be a tough ask.

Not much separates the two currently, but Sakkari could grab the win, given the fact she has been able to deal with the conditions better than her illustrious opponent.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets