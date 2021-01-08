Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Hsieh Su-Wei vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Hsieh Su-Wei vs Marta Kostyuk

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021

Round: Round of 32 (Second round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Hsieh Su-Wei vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Advertisement

Hsieh Su-Wei started her 2021 season with a big upset win over the eighth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova at the Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open.

That's the exact sort of start that the Taiwanese No. 1 would have been looking for, coming off of a mostly forgettable 2020 season as far as her singles results are concerned.

Hsieh, who is also one of the oldest players in the draw, now finds herself pitted against another fast-rising youngster in the form of Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk, for one, has built quite a resume at the young age of 18. She has two third-round showings at Majors, the most recent of which came at the 2020 US Open. Besides, she has notched up wins over the likes of Daria Kasatkina and Anastasija Sevastova.

She had a prolific junior career, winning the girl's singles title at the Australian Open and the doubles titles at the US Open, both in 2017.

The youngster's game is well suited for the faster surfaces, as she enjoys rallying from the baseline. She also has incredible movement and could give Hsieh a lot to think about.

Advertisement

Hsieh Su-Wei vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Hsieh will look to follow up on her upset win in the first round.

The two women have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Hsieh Su-Wei vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

This intriguing second-round match will put Hsieh Su-Wei's guile against the power-packed game of Marta Kostyuk and could prove to be a very tight affair.

And while the court conditions in Abu Dhabi should give an edge to the big-hitting Kostyuk, her senior opponent has given ample evidence of her abilities playing against pace.

Hsieh's first-round win over Vondrousova must have given her a lot of confidence, while also putting to rest her early-season nerves. She will now look to play with more freedom heading forward. For an instinctive player like her, that added boost could alone prove to be a match-winning combination.

Prediction: Hsieh Su-Wei to win in two tight sets