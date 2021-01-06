Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Jennifer Brady vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (11) Jennifer Brady vs Tamara Zidansek

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Jennifer Brady vs Tamara Zidansek preview

Advertisement

Eleventh-seeded Jennifer Brady will open her 2021 Abu Dhabi Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Slovenian No. 2 Tamara Zidansek.

The young American will use these first few matches of the new season as an opportunity to assert her presence in the tour following a breakout year in 2020.

Not only did Brady reach her first major semifinal at the US Open, but she also won her first title and attained a career-high ranking of No. 24. Things will not be easy for the fast-rising American as Zidansek has proven to be a tricky opponent in the past.

Tamara Zidansek

Zidansek troubled Garbine Muguruza in the first round of the French Open last year, stretching the former World No. 1 to 8-6 in the third set. And while the conditions will be wildly different in Abu Dhabi, the Slovenian definitely has the game to trouble Brady.

Zidansek isn't best equipped to outhit the more power-packed players but has a very solid baseline-oriented game that lets her stay in rallies longer than most others.

That's the sort of game that often troubles Brady, who likes to go for winners early in the points. And while she has definitely matured in the last 12 months or so, the American is still susceptible to the occasional outburst.

Advertisement

Jennifer Brady vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

Brady will be keen to build on her solid form from last year.

Tamara Zidansek leads the head-to-head 1-0, having won the duo's only previous meeting that came on the hardcourts of Hua Hin in January last year.

Jennifer Brady vs Tamara Zidansek prediction

Despite trailing in the head-to-head record, Jennifer Brady will enter this match as a firm favorite. And that's largely because of the American's year-end surge that saw her break into the top 25 in November last year.

She would still need to be wary of Zindansek's tenacious game. The Slovenian has repeatedly shown her knack for turning matches around from seemingly impossible situations. Even in the duo's last encounter, it was she who came back from losing the second set 6-0 to win the decider in a tiebreaker.

Brady will definitely look to be the aggressor in the match, but she will need to be careful and not overpress too early. If she manages to keep her unforced errors in check, she should have enough in the tank to come through this one.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in two tight sets