Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Karolina Muchova vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (12) Karolina Muchova vs Danka Kovinic

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Karolina Muchova vs Danka Kovinic preview

12th-seeded Karolina Muchova is all set to get her season underway with a first-round encounter against Danka Kovinic at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open.

The Czech No. 4 has managed to maintain a steady upward graph in the last couple of years, ending 2020 inside the top 30. And while her rise in the rankings isn't as dramatic as some of her fellow countrywomen, it has been just as impressive.

Against Kovinic though, Muchova faces a potentially tricky challenge.

Danka Kovinic

The Montenegrin star has been a constant presence on the tour for a good part of the last decade, and has racked up several solid wins over the years. And while most of her big results have come on European clay, she has had her fair share of success on hardcourts too.

Kovinic does have the game to go toe-to-toe with any top player, as she showcased in her straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic in Rome. However, she has often failed to sustain the same level of consistency over longer stretches.

Karolina Muchova vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

Muchova will be a favorite heading into this contest.

This will be the first career meeting between Karolina Muchova and Danka Kovinic, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karolina Muchova vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Karolina Muchova will be the favorite heading into this contest, given her recent run of good form and slightly superior all-round game.

Danka Kovinic is unpredictable though, and a lot will depend on how she plays. On the days when she is striking the ball well, her heavy groundstrokes can pose a serious threat to even the best of players.

The start of the match will be crucial for both players but especially for Kovinic, who cannot afford to fall too far behind early. If she can manage to stay in touching distance, the pressure will fall on Muchova. And those are the types of situations where the Czech has often shown a lack of composure.

If both players bring their best tennis to the table, this one could well go down to the wire.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in three sets.