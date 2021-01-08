Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Karolina Muchova vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs Daria Kasatkina

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021

Round: Round of 32 (Second round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Karolina Muchova vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Karolina Muchova scored a solid straight-set win over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic to move into the second round of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open.

The twelfth seed at the season opener, Muchova has been on a steady upward graph over the last two years, but is yet to find her big breakthrough win. A deep run in star-studded field could set her up well ahead of the Australian Open slated to be played in February.

However, she faces a tough task ahead as former top 10 player Daria Kasatkina awaits her in the next round.

Daria Kasatkina

Kasatkina has been going through a bit of poor patch, one that saw her drop out of the top 50 in the world rankings, and will be looking for a good start to the new season.

Kasatkina's best known for her exploits on the clay court, and while she does have a couple of big hardcourt titles, they have only come at her home tournament at the back end of the year. Unfortunately for the Russian, she seems to have been unable to solve the early year puzzle yet.

The warm conditions in Abu Dhabi won't do her any favours either. Kasatkina plays a very physical brand of tennis, putting in her full effort in every shot, and that sort of game could be hard to maintain in such extreme heat.

She has already played two three-set matches this week (one each in the singles and doubles event), and it will be interesting to see if that becomes a factor in the match.

Karolina Muchova vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Muchova has a strong all round game suited for the surface.

This will be the first time that the two players cross paths on the senior tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karolina Muchova vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

While Daria Kasatkina might have a slight edge when it comes to experience, Karolina Muchova is definitely the better player in the given conditions.

The Czech player's game, which is based on flat groundstrokes and efficiency at the net, is tailor-made for the hardcourts of Abu Dhabi. She showed her ability of winning quick points in her first round encounter, and the same ability could take a long way in terms of saving energy for a potentially lengthy match.

Kasatkina will definitely look to turn the match into a physical affair, trying to expose weaknesses in her opponent baseline defence. And that's where Muchova will need to be a little careful in not letting her opponent dictate too much.

If she can find a way to continue her effective approaches and aggressive play, she should be able to weather the Kasatkina onslaught.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in two tight sets