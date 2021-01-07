Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Sofia Kenin vs Kirsten Flipkens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Sofia Kenin vs Kirsten Flipkens

Tournament: Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

Round: Round of 32 (Second round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/Tennis Channel

Sofia Kenin vs Kirsten Flipkens preview

Top seed Sofia Kenin will look to shake off her early-season rust as she takes on World No. 86 Kirsten Flipkens in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open.

The Australian Open champion was expected to cruise through her first-round contest with Zhaoxuan Yang. But, in reality, it turned out to be a much tougher contest.

The World No. 4 needed time to find her range on the fast courts of Abu Dhabi in the windy conditions. She also failed to find a service breakthrough in the tight first set against the 789th-ranked player. It took Sofia Kenin 14 games to finally get that elusive service break as she finished with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory.

Even though the WTA Player of the Year struggled to deliver the final punch to her opponent, she should be pretty happy about the 11 aces she managed to produce. It should stand her in good stead on these fast courts as the tournament progresses.

Kirsten Flipkens

Kenin's opponent is 34-year-old Kirsten Flipkens, who had a stellar 2013 season, peaking at No. 13. The former Junior Wimbledon champion made it to the semi-finals of the senior event that year and had a couple of solid seasons following that. The Belgian, however, hasn't been in the reckoning in singles for the last few years.

Flipkens' primary focus has switched to doubles now, where she is currently ranked 30th. She comes into this tournament without any quarterfinal appearances in singles competition in the last year.

That didn't deter her from producing a resilient showing against Laura Siegemund in the first round. She trailed the German for a set and a break before using her vast experience to turn things around for a hard-fought 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Sofia Kenin vs Kirsten Flipkens head-to-head

Sofia Kenin holds a flawless 2-0 record over the Belgian veteran, having won both their meetings in 2019.

The first contest between the two took place on the hardcourts of Hobart, where the young American emerged a 7-5, 7-5 winner in a gritty encounter. A few months later, she had a much easier time on the grass courts of Mallorca, where she sailed to a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Sofia Kenin vs Kirsten Flipkens prediction

Sofia Kenin has work to do ahead of her second-round match.

Sofia Kenin is the unanimous favorite coming into this match because of her ranking and her recent achievements Even on a day when she couldn't get an early grip on the match, Kenin racked up a whopping 45 winners.

While that is a confidence-booster, the American herself knows she has plenty of work to do. Out of 12 break point opportunities, she could convert only a meager 3 chances. That is one area that needs attention as she cannot afford to waste these against quality opponents.

Flipkens will look to use her agility and her serve-and-volley game to interrupt Kenin's rhythm. However, the French Open runner-up has enough variety up her sleeve to shut the door on Flipkens.

Prediction: Kenin to win in straight sets