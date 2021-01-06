Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open 2021: Sofia Kenin vs Zhaoxuan Yang preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Sofia Kenin vs Zhaoxuan Yang

Tournament: Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Sofia Kenin vs Zhaoxuan Yang preview

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin starts off the 2021 season with a face-off against Chinese qualifier Zhaoxuan Yang at the Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday.

In a breakthrough 2020 season, the 22-year-old American proved her maturity and versatility, establishing herself as one of the best young stars. The Moscow-born Kenin started in thunderous fashion by winning her maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne. She followed up that success with another title at Lyon before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the tennis tour to a grinding halt.

It did take her a few tournaments to find her groove again when the tour resumed. But once she found her touch, the World No. 4 impressed Roland Garros everyone with her mental toughness.

Having suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of Victoria Azarenka at Rome, the American bounced back to reach the final in Paris. Her sheer fighting spirit was on display as Kenin played four three-setters in her run at the French capital.

She should be looking to draw inspiration from that performance as she begins a brand new season.

Zhaoxuan Yang

Kenin's first-round opponent, Zhaoxuan Yang is primarily a doubles player, who is ranked 55th in doubles and 789th in singles. Yang has come through the qualifying rounds at this tournament.

She needed three sets to subdue the 282nd-ranked Anna Danilina in the first round of qualifying, and cruised to victory in the final round against World No. 278 Despina Papamichail.

Yang did not play singles the entire season last year and her best performance in doubles was a semi-final showing at Brisbane.

Sofia Kenin vs Zhaoxuan Yang head-to-head

Sofia Kenin holds a 1-0 head-to-head record over Zhaoxuan Yang, having beaten the Chinese in their only meeting so far. This was at Wuhan in 2018, where the American ran away to a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win.

Sofia Kenin vs Zhaoxuan Yang prediction

With her ranking and credentials, Sofia Kenin is clearly overmatched for Zhaoxuan Yang. Since the American ended her season in early October with the French Open, rustiness could be an issue.

Yang, meanwhile, has already got a feeling of the courts, having played in qualifying.

But it still shouldn't be much of a concern for Kenin against a player who has a dismal 136-132 win-loss career record in singles.