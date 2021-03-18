Acapulco 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (8) Casper Ruud

Date: 18 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Match timing: Approx. 6 pm local time, 5.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud preview

Alexander Zverev's start to the 2021 season has been a bit of a mixed bag. He reached the semifinals of the ATP Cup and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but his victory (in a deciding set tiebreak) over Denis Shapovalov at the ATP Cup remains the 23-year-old's only win against a top 25 player.

Zverev lost successive matches to both Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, and then suffered an underwhelming first-round defeat at the hands of Alexander Bublik in Rotterdam. The German will now be looking to bounce back and get his hands on his first trophy of the year at Acapulco.

Zverev has defeated Carlos Alcaraz and Laslo Djere, each in straight sets, to set up a quarterfinal against Casper Ruud in the Mexican city.

Casper Ruud

Ruud announced himself on the tour by picking up some big wins on the clay courts of Rome and Hamburg last year, against the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Karen Khachanov and Fabio Fognini. And although he ended his 2020 with four consecutive defeats, the World No. 25 started his 2021 season in solid fashion.

Ruud was involved in both doubles and singles action at the Australian Open. He reached the fourth round in singles, where he was forced to retire against Andrey Rublev due to an abdominal injury.

The 22-year-old has returned to the tour this week for the first time since Melbourne, and he has looked good so far. Ruud defeated Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round before overturning a one-set deficit against Tallon Griekspoor to reach the last eight.

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Acapulco is the first professional meeting between Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud on tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud prediction

Alexander Zverev may be the favorite on paper for the match against Casper Ruud, but the German would need to avoid suffering any lapses in concentration.

Zverev's all-round game has worked well in Acapulco this week, despite the courts being slower than expected. If the 23-year-old is able to play to his strengths, he is a tough player to beat; Zverev's massive serve and ability to hit unleash winners from both wings can give fits to any opponent and on any surface.

Alexander Zverev

But Ruud's game has also fared very well on the courts in Acapulco so far. And if he can make use of his big forehand to become the aggressor in the rallies, Zverev could be pushed on to the backfoot.

Ruud's return has also improved considerably over the past year, and he will look to latch on to any serving dips from his opponent.

The quarterfinal matchup is set to be the sternest test Zverev has faced since the Australian Open, so the margin for error is considerably lower than his previous two rounds. That being said, if the German can maintain a high level and play close to his best, he will have the edge.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.