Acapulco 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Fixture: (6) Cameron Norrie vs (LL) Peter Gojowczyk.

Date: 24 February 2022.

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Match timing: Not before 10 pm local time, 4 am GMT, 11 pm EST, 9.30 am IST.

Prize money: $1,832,890.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV.

Cameron Norrie vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Sixth seed Cameron Norrie will aim for a semi-final berth in Acapulco when he squares off against German lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk on Thursday.

Indian Wells champion Norrie's fantastic start to the season has continued in Mexico. After making the quarterfinals in Rotterdam, he went a step further in Delray Beach to capture his third career title.

Abierto Mexicano @AbiertoTelcel



Isner se despide en segunda ronda del torneo, tras perder con el actual campeón del



C. Norrie 6 6 6

J. Isner 7 3 4



#NewBeginnings GRANDSTAND CALIENTE | 2R | #AMT2022 Isner se despide en segunda ronda del torneo, tras perder con el actual campeón del @AbiertoLosCabos C. Norrie 6 6 6J. Isner 7 3 4 GRANDSTAND CALIENTE | 2R | #AMT2022 Isner se despide en segunda ronda del torneo, tras perder con el actual campeón del @AbiertoLosCabos 🇬🇧 C. Norrie 6 6 6 ✅🇺🇸 J. Isner 7 3 4#NewBeginnings https://t.co/vXMmQeO4Ac

The southpaw has now extended his winning streak this week to six by adding a further couple of victories in Acapulco. Having started his campaign with a straight-sets triumph over Daniel Altmaier, the Brit edged the big-serving John Isner 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last eight.

Norrie will now take on Peter Gojowczyk in the quarterfinals. Gojowczyk made it to the quarters after defending champion Alexander Zverev was withdrawn from the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct in his doubles match.

Peter Gojowczyk in action at 2022 Australian Open

A German journeyman, Gojowczyk has never been ranked higher than 39th in the world. Currently occupying the 95th spot, the 32-year-old plies his trade in the ATP Challenger circuit and the qualifying rounds of tour-level events.

He made a surprise run to the semis of ATP Metz from the qualifying stages last September, but then went on a 11-match losing streak. He finally snapped it this week in Acapulco with a couple of qualifying wins before downing Brandon Nakashima in the first round.

José Morgado @josemorgado Lucky Loser Peter Gojowczyk upsets Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round in Acapulco.



Nakashima 4-5 to start 2022, yet to find his best tennis this year. Lucky Loser Peter Gojowczyk upsets Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round in Acapulco.Nakashima 4-5 to start 2022, yet to find his best tennis this year.

He hasn't had to play since then as his second-round match with Zverev never materialized.

Cameron Norrie vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

Norrie leads the head-to-head against Gojowczyk 2-0. While their first meeting at 2018 Roland Garros ended in a Gojowczyk retirement, the Brit came through 6-1, 6-4 in their most recent encounter at Zhuhai in 2019.

Cameron Norrie vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Cameron Norrie with the Delray Beach Open trophy

The two players come into this match with contrasting fortunes. While Norrie is currently enjoying one of the best phases of his career, Gojowczyk is looking to string together a few wins after emerging from a slump.

Norrie is thus the favorite to secure a win in this contest. Aside from having form on his side, he has also gained enough experience at the highest level of the sport to tackle the lower-ranked German.

The Indian Wells champion is blessed with superb speed and footwork, and has excellent netplay as well. Norrie's backhand, too, could be a real weapon at times, and he will look to move the German around the court to draw errors off his racquet.

Gojowczyk, to his credit, has a power-packed game and enjoys playing in quick conditions. But he isn't the most consistent when stretched in rallies. If the German's unforced errors start mounting, the match will automatically tilt in the World No. 12's favor.

Prediction: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

