Acapulco 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Benoit Paire

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,832,890

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV

Daniil Medvedev vs Benoit Paire preview

Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Benoit Paire in the first round of the 2022 Mexican Open.

Medvedev will be playing in his first tournament since the heartbreaking loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. He won the first couple of sets in the championship match before the Spaniard staged a spectacular comeback to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

The World No. 2 was earlier slated to participate in the Rotterdam Open, but withdrew citing fatigue. The Russian is likely to be in a better state of mind and physically recharged after a few weeks of rest.

Medvedev also has a shot at becoming the World No. 1 if he wins the title in Acapulco. Novak Djokovic, who's currently the top-ranked player, is competing in Dubai. Even if the Russian fails to lift the trophy this weekend, he can still ascend to the top spot as long as he outperforms the Serb.

Benoit Paire at the 2022 Australian Open

Benoit Paire's best performance this year has been a third-round showing at the Australian Open. He defeated Thiago Monteiro in his opening match and upset Grigor Dimitrov in the second round, before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Paire arrives in Mexico on the heels of a poor showing during the South American clay swing, losing in the opening round of all three tournaments he competed in. Aside from his run in Melbourne, the Frenchman has lost in the first round of every tournament he has competed in this season.

Daniil Medvedev vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with Medvedev leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2019 Cincinnati Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Benoit Paire prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Cup

Based on recent form, Medvedev will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. Paire is on a four-match losing streak at the moment and it's highly unlikely he'll snap it against the Russian.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Here's 10 times the birthday boy WOWED us on a tennis court 🤯 A point isn't over until @DaniilMedwed says it is....Here's 10 times the birthday boy WOWED us on a tennis court 🤯 A point isn't over until @DaniilMedwed says it is.... Here's 10 times the birthday boy WOWED us on a tennis court 🤯 https://t.co/Yjp7eFLHKb

Medvedev's serve has improved considerably over the past few seasons. It will allow him to win many free points and dictate the play right from the start. He's also an excellent returner, so Paire will be under a lot of pressure during his service games.

The Frenchman is known for his flashy gameplay, often trying to incorporate trick shots in an attempt to win a point. This will likely backfire against an opponent of Medvedev's quality unless executed to perfection.

Paire is going through a rough patch at the moment and it's hard to see him putting an end to his losing streak against the World No. 2.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala