Acapulco 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: (4) Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul.

Date: 24 February 2022.

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,832,890.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul preview

Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open.

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal will take on Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Thursday.

Nadal bested lucky loser Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3 in the second round. The Spaniard completely dominated his opponent in the opening set and raced to a quick 4-1 lead in the next set as well.

Kozlov showed some signs of a comeback by breaking Nadal's serve for the first time in the match to get back on serve at 4-3. However, the American promptly lost his serve in the next game and the former World No. 1 closed out the match after that.

With this victory, Nadal is now 12-0 for the season, a career-best start for him. He eclipsed his previous best start of 11-0, which he managed in 2014.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



For the first time in his career, This one goes to 12For the first time in his career, @RafaelNadal starts a season with 12 consecutive wins, defeating Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-3 at #AMT2022 This one goes to 12 💪For the first time in his career, @RafaelNadal starts a season with 12 consecutive wins, defeating Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-3 at #AMT2022 https://t.co/wFxQ5iP1WG

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul had to dig deep to battle past Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-5 in the second round. He saved a couple of set points in the first set to take it to a tie-break. The American then needed six set points of his own to clinch the opener.

Lajovic reacted by stepping up his game in the second set to win it quite comfortably. The deciding set was a closely contested affair, with Paul just edging out his opponent for the win.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



edges Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals at Acapulco for the second time.



#AMT2022 Paul can ball 🤗 @TommyPaul1 edges Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals at Acapulco for the second time. Paul can ball 🤗 @TommyPaul1 edges Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals at Acapulco for the second time. #AMT2022 https://t.co/o33wM8ZY2w

With his most recent victory, Paul has now reached his fourth quarterfinal of the season. Other than his second-round exit from the Australian Open, the American has reached at least the last eight of every tournament he has competed in this year. His best result has been a semifinal appearance at the Delray Beach Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Nadal's unbeaten start to the year makes him the favorite to win this encounter, but Paul has been playing quite well too.

The American favors his forehand and will attempt to trouble his opponent with it. However, he'll have to contend with Nadal's topspin-heavy forehand as well. Paul was a little dicey on serve in his previous match, hitting six double faults.

If he does the same against the Spaniard, he will be punished for it. Nadal, on his part, has been serving really well. He might not be serving a ton of aces, but his serve has enabled him to dictate the rallies right from the start.

An interesting fact to note is that two of Paul's three wins against top 10 players have been in Acapulco. He defeated Alexander Zverev a couple of years ago and Matteo Berrettini in the first round this year.

However, Nadal's game has been firing on all cylinders so far and he will be the favorite to win this contest. In his two rounds here, he has hardly been on the backfoot and is likely to put up another commanding performance against Paul.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

