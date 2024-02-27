Acapulco 2024: Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: February 27, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,206,080

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Ruud at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sixth seed Casper Ruud will square off against Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the 2024 Mexican Open on Monday.

While Norway bowed out in the quarterfinals of the United Cup, Ruud won all three of his singles ties. After wins over Albert Ramos-Vinalos and Max Purcell, Cameron Norrie put an end to his unbeaten ways in the third round of the Australian Open.

Ruud's next tournament was the Los Cabos Open, where he defeated Marcos Giron, Nuno Borges and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final. It was his first final on hardcourts since the 2022 ATP Finals.

Ruud face Jordan Thompson in the championship round and was the favorite to capture his 11th career title. However, the Norwegian was upset by his opponent and lost the match 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Eubanks, meanwhile, fell to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round of the ASB Classic. He made it to the second round of the Australian Open after that, where he was shown the door by Andrey Rublev.

Eubanks then won his only singles tie at the Davis Cup against Viacheslav Bielinskyi. He defeated Steve Johnson in straight sets in the first round of the Dallas Open but lost to James Duckworth 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the next round.

Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Ruud leads Eubanks 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Shanghai Masters in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -500 +1.5 (-1400) Over 22.5 (-105) Christopher Eubanks +333 -1.5 (+600) Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Eubanks' record for the season stands at a disappointing 3-7, but his struggles with form didn't start this year. Since his quarterfinal run at last year's Wimbledon, the American has found it tough to string together a few wins.

Eubanks won just five more matches after Wimbledon and concluded the season on a four-match losing streak. Ruud, on the other hand, has performed quite well this year. He came quite close to winning another title last week but got outfoxed by Thompson.

Ruud has won both of his prior matches against Eubanks without the loss of a set. He didn't drop his serve even once the last time they faced off, which was at the Shanghai Masters in October 2023.

Ruud was able to neutralize the big-serving Eubanks with his returns and dominated the rallies too. Given the latter's poor form at the moment, the Norwegian is likely to notch up another win in this rivalry.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.