Acapulco 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev v Learner Tien

Date: February 26th, 2025

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $2,585,410

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev v Learner Tien preview

Claro ATP 500 Rio Open 2025 - Day 5

With World No. 1 Jannik Sinner suspended for three months, Acapulco represents a real opportunity for Alexander Zverev to capture the top spot. The current No. 2 has had chances to take over on the Golden Swing but fell at the quarterfinal stages of both the Argentina and Rio Open. Zverev beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a stuttering performance in the first round in Mexico.

He'll next play American teenager Learner Tien, who has had to register three wins to reach the Round of 16. He's done so comfortably in straight sets each time, including an impressive 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat of British player Cam Norrie. The 19-year-old Tien is one of the breakout stars of the tour.

Tien has had a solid few months - he was runner-up at the NextGen ATP Finals and took the scalp of fifth seed Daniil Medvedev on his way to the fourth round at the Australian Open. His world ranking of 82 is probably too low given the level of performances he's been producing, and should rapidly improve through 2025.

Zverev appeared to struggle against Arnaldi on the hard court, after two clay court tournaments. He hasn't as yet produced the form that saw him reach the Melbourne final and the discomfiting straight-set loss to Sinner on that occasion, when he was overpowered, might still be holding him back mentally.

Alexander Zverev v Learner Tien head-to-head

Zverev and Tien have never played each other on the ATP tour - hence the current head-to-head is 0-0.

Alexander Zverev v Learner Tien odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -400 -5.5 (+210) Over 12.5 (-137) Learner Tien +300 +5.5 (-305) Over 10.5 (+102)

(All odds have been provided via BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev v Learner Tien prediction

2025 Australian Open

Tien should present a considerable obstacle for Zverev. The German has been struggling to recapture the form that he showed en route to the Australian Open final, and will have to be at his best in the coming weeks if he wants to claim the coveted No. 1 ranking.

Young gun Tien has nothing to lose in the encounter and will seek to capitalize on any mental shortcomings Zverev shows. One major statistic favors Zverev: in 28 matches against left-handers, he's yet to lose a single match. The 27-year-old has also won in Acapulco - taking the trophy in 2021 - and he was runner-up in 2019. Zverev should come through a tough match, but may well need all three sets.

PICK: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

