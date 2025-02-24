Acapulco 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Mexican Open

Match details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: February 24, 2024

Tournament: Mexican Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,585,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

In Picture: Brandon Nakashima (Getty)

Brandon Nakashima will take on Benjamin Bonzi in one of the opening-round fixtures at the 2025 Mexican Open. The American player has not started the 2025 season well so far, losing four out of his first five matches. He had three first-round exits at the first four events of the year, including a 6-7 (3), 5-7, 5-7 loss against Ben Shelton in the first round at the Australian Open.

However, Nakashima had his best result of the year so far at the Delray Beach Open. The American defeated James Trotter 7-6 (2), 6-1, and an in-form Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinal. He lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.

Benjamin Bonzi ended the 2024 season on a strong note, winning his maiden Tour title at the Moselle Open. He maintained that form in 2025, qualifying for the main draws at the events in Brisbane and Adelaide. In the latter, he reached the quarterfinal, losing 2-6, 3-6 against Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Frenchman also had a decent showing at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round. He won against a former Top 10 player David Goffin in the first round and won against Francesco Passaro in the next round. He lost 2-6, 3-6, 3-6 against Jiri Lehecka in the third round. In his last event at Marseille, he had an opening round exit, losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (7) to Luca Van Assche.

Brandon Nakashima vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

The head-to-head is 0-0 as Nakashima and Bonzi have not faced each other on the Tour yet.

Brandon Nakashima vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -190 TBD TBD Benjamin Bonzi

+145 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Hard courts have been the best-performing surface for Nakashima so far, as all three of his career finals have come on the surface. He won his only career title at the 2022 San Diego Open. However, that remains the last Tour final he has reached in his career.

Meanwhile, Bonzi has a similar record on hard courts as well. He lost his finals at the 2023 Maharashtra Open (lost to Tallon Griekspoor) and the 2023 Open 13 (lost to Hubert Hurkacz). His only career title came at the Moselle Open last year, which he won with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win against Cameron Norrie in the final.

Both players have not been in peak form this season. However, Nakashima reached the quarterfinal in his last event and is the higher-ranked player, making him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Nakashima to win in straight sets

