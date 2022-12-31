Adelaide International 1 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Center, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $642,735.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Medvedev during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Adelaide International

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will square off against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

The Russian had a pretty decent year by his high standards. He captured two ATP titles in Vienna and Los Cabos, defeating Shapovalov and Norrie in the finals respectively, and winning 45 out of his 64 matches this year.

Despite missing out on Wimbledon and some mid-season injury setbacks, Medvedev reached another Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, losing in the finals to Rafael Nadal in five epic sets 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, 5-7. His last match of the season came at the ATP Finals, where lost his final round-robin match against Djokovic in three sets 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

Sonego had a difficult 2022 season in singles as he only won 26 out of his 55 matches on tour, aided by an ATP title in Metz, where the Italian defeated Alexander Bublik in the final 7-6(3), 6-2.

He was able to reach the third round of the first three Grand Slams this season. His last match of the 2022 season came at the Rolex Paris Masters, where he lost to Frances Tiafoe in his opening round in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

The pair have never faced off against each other on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head remains at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

The former World No. 1 saw his rankings on the tour plummet down to No. 7 by the end of 2022. He is currently on a four-match losing streak and will look to get a win to start off his new campaign.

The Russian loves the conditions Down Under as evidenced by his recent results in Australia and will look to get back into form in Adelaide.

Sonego, too, will look to start his year on a positive note and does possess a game that could be a problem for anyone on his day. But Medvedev's relentless consistency might prove too much for him and might be the cause behind him exiting the event early.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets.

