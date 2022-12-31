Adelaide International 1 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Top tennis stars across the ATP and WTA tours are set to compete at the Adelaide International 1, which will be held from January 1-8, 2023.

It's an ATP 250 event for the men and the field is led by 21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic. He's competing in Australia for the first time since 2021, as he was unable to participate due to a visa scandal last year

Along with the Serb, three more top 10 players are present: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is also in the mix, along with young stars Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner. Other notable names include Denis Shapovalov, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Karen Khachanov.

Defending champions Gael Monfils and Ashleigh Barty are both amiss. While the former is injured, the latter retired after winning the 2022 Australian Open.

The women's field is packed with even bigger names, considering it is a WTA 500 tournament. Two-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur and World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds.

Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina are accounted for as well. Karolina Pliskova, Anett Kontaveit, Qinwen Zheng and Danielle Collins are some of the other well-known names competing here.

The stage is set for an action-packed week of tennis. Here's a look at the channel and streaming details for the Adelaide International 1:

ATP Adelaide International 1 Channel and live streaming details

Tennis TV - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

9Now - Australia.

ESPN - Latin America.

WOWOW - Japan.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Iqiyi - China.

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA Adelaide International 1 Channel and live streaming details

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

9Now - Australia.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Canal+ - Poland.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

