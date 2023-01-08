Adelaide International 1 2023 final: Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda.

Date: 8 January 2023.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023.

Round: Final.

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $642,735

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda preview

Novak Djokovic in action at the Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic will face Sebastian Korda in the final of the Adelaide International 1 on Sunday, January 8.

Djokovic was seeded first at the ATP 250 tournament and started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over France's Constant Lestienne. He then survived a tough test from Quentin Halys, beating him 7-6(3), 7-6(5) to book his place in the quarterfinals.

The Serb faced seventh seed Denis Shapovalov and defeated him 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against third seed Daniil Medvedev. He made the decisive break in the fourth game of the opening set and won it 6-3 to take the lead.

Both players were strong in their service games during the second set but Djokovic again got the all-important break and won it 6-4 to book his place in the final.

Korda started the Adelaide International 1 with a 7-6(3), 6-3 win over former World No. 1 Andy Murray. He then defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

In the last eight, the American faced Jannik Sinner and saved three break points in the opening set before winning it 7-5. He cruised through the second set and won it 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Korda won the first set 7-6(5) and led 1-0 in the second before the Japanese player retired due to a leg injury. The 22-year-old thus sealed his place in the final of the Adelaide International 1.

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two stands at 0-0 as they haven't faced each other before.

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -600 -4.5 (-138) Over 20.5 (-125) Sebastian Korda +400 +4.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from bet365.

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win, but Korda will be in good spirits after reaching the final of his first tournament of 2023.

Djokovic suffered a slight injury scare during his semifinal against Medvedev but claimed it wasn't too serious. Even if the 35-year-old isn't 100% fit, he has the mentality to secure the win and Australia always brings out the best in Djokovic. The Serb's return game should come in handy in dealing with Korda's serve.

The American's serve is very strong and he will heavily rely on it for some free points through aces. Korda will also hope that Djokovic has as many second serves as possible, as he has a pretty decent record on second return points, winning 50% in 2022. He will have to be at his absolute best to stand a chance against the 21-time Major champion.

Djokovic has produced some brilliant tennis this week and should be able to get the better of Korda to win his 92nd singles title.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

