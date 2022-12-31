Adelaide International 1 2023: Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (5) Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Center, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $642,735.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now.

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Rune celebrates with the winner's trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic

Holger Rune will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Rune had a breakthrough 2022 season where he won 40 out of 64 matches on tour, including titles in Munich, Stockholm, and Bercy. His most significant result came at the Rolex Paris Masters, where he took home his maiden ATP 1000 Masters title after defeating Novak Djokovic in a three-set epic final 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Throughout the season, he registered many top 10 scalps to his name like Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also managed to notch up his best result in a Grand Slam by reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open, losing to eventual finalist Casper Ruud.

Nishioka, too, had a solid year by his standards, winning 19 out of his 36 matches and winning an ATP title at the Korea Open, defeating Denis Shapavalov in the final in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (5).

The Japanese player also managed to reach the final of the Citi Open during the US Open hardcourt swing, eventually losing the title to Nick Kyrgios in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. His last match of the season came at the Rolex Paris Masters in Bercy, losing to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

The duo have never played on the ATP Tour. So their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Holger Rune Yoshihito Nishioka

Odds to be updated when available.

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

The Dane will look to start his 2023 season in the best possible manner as he looks to make his charge into the top echelons of the sport. The 19-year-old will be riding on his late-season success and will want to take that into his match against Nishioka.

The Japanese player will look to make the encounter as competitive as possible with his solid baseline game. But Rune's explosive game style and athleticism from the back of the court will be a bit too much for Nishioka.

It is highly unlikely that we will see an upset at the start of the year and hence, Rune should comfortably move on to the next round.

Pick: Rune in straight sets.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes