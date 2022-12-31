Adelaide International 1 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Kyle Edmund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Kyle Edmund.

Date: January 1, 2023.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $642,735.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now.

Jannik Sinner vs Kyle Edmund preview

Sinner will open his 2023 season with a first-round encounter against Great Britain's Kyle Edmund at the Adelaide International 1 on Sunday (January 1).

Sinner, the sixth seed at the tournament, was last seen in action back in November when he suffered a surprise first-round exit at the Paris Masters — losing out to Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler. He will be keen to put the disappointing end to an otherwise successful season behind him and start afresh.

Edmund at the 2018 Australian Open.

Edmund, meanwhile, will continue his return to the Tour from an injury-induced hiatus that saw him drop outside the world's top-500 in the ranking ladder.

The Brit, who is a former top-15 player, returned to action in 2022 and had a few encouraging results — including his first couple of ATP main draw wins post-injury during the North American hardcourt swing. Having had a full pre-season worth of training, he will also be raring to go.

Jannik Sinner vs Kyle Edmund head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Kyle Edmund have never played each other on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Kyle Edmund odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Kyle Edmund

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jannik Sinner vs Kyle Edmund prediction

Sinner at the 2022 US Open.

Coming fresh off a career-best season that saw him reach three Grand Slam quarterfinals, Sinner will be an overwhelming favorite against a on-the-return Kyle Edmund.

First matches of the year, however, are never quite straightforward. Much will depend on Sinner's ability to find his range on the groundstrokes. The youngster possesses a power-packed game and likes to go for his shots — an approach, that can, at times, give way to easy errors.

Edmund himself likes to take big cuts at the ball, but the Brit is yet to reach the level that is capable of playing at. He will rely on his serve to do the heavy lifting and hope for some help from the other end of the court.

That said, if Sinner can keep a tab on his unforced error count, he should sail through into the second round.

Prediction: Sinner to win in straight sets.

