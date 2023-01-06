Adelaide International 1 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: January 7, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Novak Djokovic in action at the Adelaide International 1

Top seed Novak Djokovic will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday.

Djokovic started his 2023 season at the ATP 250 tournament and beat France's Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. He then defeated Quentin Halys 7-6(3), 7-6(5) to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Serb was up against seventh seed Denis Shapovalov and saved three break points in the opening set before winning it 6-3. Both players exchanged breaks early in the second set and the score read 3-3. However, Djokovic made a decisive break and won 6-4 to enter the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev was seeded 3rd at the Adelaide International 1 and won his opening match against Lorenzo Sonego after the Italian was forced to retire early in the second set due to injury.

The World No. 7 then thrashed Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal clash against compatriot Karen Khachanov. He saved two break points in his first service game before taking the opening set 6-3.

Khachanov tried to fight back in the second set and broke Medvedev to go 2-1 up. However, the World No. 7 rallied back and broke him twice to win 6-3 and book his place in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Djokovic leads Medvedev 8-4 in the head-to-head. The last meeting between the two came in the round-robin of the ATP Finals in Turin, with the Serb winning 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2).

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -185 -2.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-135) Daniil Medvedev +140 +2.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-105)

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Djokovic and Medvedev have played some tightly-contested matches in recent years and Saturday's match promises to be another exciting one.

The Serb's serve, groundstrokes and return game will no doubt be difficult for the Russian to handle. Not to forget, he seems at his very best from a mental perspective, which will make things even harder for Medvedev.

The 26-year-old is arguably the best defensive player in the world but hits his shots with a lot of power and can always switch quickly from defense to offense. Medvedev won only 39% of points on his second serve (7 out of 18) in his last match against Karen Khachanov and will need to do better there if he is to beat the World No. 5.

The Russian is a solid hard-court player and will no doubt make things difficult for Djokovic. However, given the way the Serb is performing, he should edge out the World No. 7 and seal his place in the final of the Adelaide International 1.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three sets.

