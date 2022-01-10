Adelaide International 2 2022: Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: 11 January 2022

Tournament: Adelaide International 2, 2022

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $239,477

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the 2022 Adelaide International 2 on Tuesday.

Gauff headed into 2022 on the back of an impressive 2021 season, where she lifted her second WTA career title in Parma before making her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros. She finished the year with a career-high ranking of No. 19.

After a second-round exit against World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the WTA 500 event in Adelaide last week, the 17-year-old will be hoping to map a better finish this time.

Katerina Siniakova at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Her opponent for Tuesday, Katerina Siniakova, comprises one half of arguably the most dominant doubles team on the tour. Alongside compatriot Barbora Krejcikova, Siniakova has lifted three Major titles and won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

The Czech is yet to find her maiden singles win of the 2022 season. However, she achieved plenty of success in the doubles field in Melbourne, where she lifted the title alongside Bernarda Pera of the US.

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova have met twice before and the former leads the head-to-head by 2-0. Their most recent meeting took place in 2021 in Parma, where the American prevailed in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

While Katerina Siniakova relies on her aggressive groundstrokes to win some quick points, Coco Gauff employs her remarkable shot tolerance and footwork to gain the upper hand during baseline exchanges. The duo's experience in doubles accounts for their agility and quick reflexes at the net.

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 Adelaide International 1

Gauff and Siniakova aren't the most proficient servers in the game, and have been prone to leaking excessive double faults in the past. The American, however, has displayed significant improvement in that area in her recent matches. Against Ashleigh Barty, Gauff double faulted just one and struck six aces.

If Coco Gauff can remain assertive during elongated exchanges and draw errors off Katerina Siniakova's fast-paced shots, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

