Adelaide International 2 2022 Final: Madison Keys vs Alison Riske preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Alison Riske.

Date: 15 January 2022.

Tournament: Adelaide International 2, 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Adelaide, Australia.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 5.30 am GMT, 11.00 am IST.

Prize money: $239,477.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Madison Keys vs Alison Riske preview

A resurgent Madison Keys will look to win her first title since 2019 when she squares off against good friend Alison Riske in an all-American final in Adelaide on Saturday.

After testing positive for COVID-19 and struggling for confidence last year, Keys has made a turnaround at the start of the new season.

Her stay in Melbourne last week proved to be short-lived as she was bundled out in the second round by an in-form Daria Kasatkina. But Keys, whose ranking has now plummeted to 87th, didn't let that bother her.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Keys: "It means a lot more than anyone would even know. It's definitely not the biggest final I've ever been in, but it means a lot after the year I had.



"I am really enjoying tennis again and trying to not act as if every match is the last match that I'll ever play in my life." Keys: "It means a lot more than anyone would even know. It's definitely not the biggest final I've ever been in, but it means a lot after the year I had."I am really enjoying tennis again and trying to not act as if every match is the last match that I'll ever play in my life."

She has charged through the Adelaide draw this week, showing glimpses of the form that took her to the US Open final in 2017. On her way to her first final in two years, the 26-year-old has beaten second seed Elina Svitolina, third seed Coco Gauff and eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Keys made a valiant comeback against the fast-rising Gauff for a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 win in the last four and will be keen to carry her winning momentum into the final.

Alison Riske in action at 2022 Adelaide International 2

Alison Riske, meanwhile, made a spectacular comeback from a foot injury last year to end the 2021 season with the Linz title.

Her first match of the new season, however, didn't turn out to be memorable as she went down to Vera Zvonareva in straight sets in Melbourne.

The World No. 57 has made amends this week in Adelaide to reach the final although her run involved a walkover and a retirement win. Compatriot Madison Brengle retired at 3-3 during their quarterfinal clash while fourth seed Tamara Zidansek withdrew before the semifinals.

Riske has played two completed matches, against Magda Linette and Anhelina Kalinina, both of whom she defeated convincingly.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Riske will face either Coco Gauff or Madison Keys in an all-American final on Saturday. Alison Riske advances to the #AdelaideTennis final after Tamara Zidansek is forced to withdraw due to an abdominal injury.Riske will face either Coco Gauff or Madison Keys in an all-American final on Saturday. Alison Riske advances to the #AdelaideTennis final after Tamara Zidansek is forced to withdraw due to an abdominal injury. Riske will face either Coco Gauff or Madison Keys in an all-American final on Saturday.

Madison Keys vs Alison Riske head-to-head

Keys leads Riske 5-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their very first showdown at Lexington in 2011 but the younger American has since had the upper hand in their rivalry.

Keys has won five matches on the trot, with the duo's last meeting coming in the first round of the 2016 US Open.

Madison Keys vs Alison Riske prediction

Madison Keys in action at 2022 Adelaide International 2

This will be a battle between two aggressive players. Riske likes to take the ball on the rise and thrives on fast courts. She also has an excellent volley and will look for every opportunity to make forays into the net.

However, Riske's serve isn't one of the strongest points of her game. And that's where she needs to be careful against a returner of Keys' caliber.

The younger American, meanwhile, is known for her ferocious forehands that she hits with a lot of pace and power. Keys also has a brilliant serve that has produced 35 aces so far this week.

If she can find her spots well and can cut down on her unforced errors, she has every chance of overpowering Riske in the summit clash.

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra