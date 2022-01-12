Adelaide International 2 2022: Marin Cilic vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Marin Cilic vs Tommy Paul.

Date: 13 January 2022.

Tournament: Adelaide International 2, 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $493,875.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Marin Cilic vs Tommy Paul preview

Cilic in action at the 2021 US Open.

Fourth seed Marin Cilic will take on American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Adelaide International 2 on Thursday, 13 January.

After a first-round bye, Cilic defeated Jaume Munar 7-6, (6) 6-2 in the second round. His serving stats were particularly impressive as he hit 10 aces and won 88% of his first serve points.

The 2014 US Open champion has continued his strong start to the year. He reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 last week but lost to Karen Khachanov.

Paul in action at the 2021 French Open.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul got the better of Benjamin Bonzi in the second round, winning 6-4, 7-6 (6), to reach his second quarterfinal of the year. He had earlier defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the first round. Last week, he lost in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 to eventual winner Gael Monfils.

Paul has continued his good form from last year in 2022 as well. Towards the end of last season, he won his first career title at the Stockholm Open, defeating Denis Shapovalov in the final. The American will be eager to continue his progress and rise higher in the rankings this year with some more good performances.

Marin Cilic vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

The two have played against each other just once before, with Cilic leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous match in the second round of the 2021 Kremlin Cup 7-5, 6-3.

Marin Cilic vs Tommy Paul prediction

Cilic with his trophy at the 2021 Mercedes Cup.

Both players are in good form after making a successful start to their season. Cilic's huge serve and thundering groundstrokes have yielded good results for him so far. The former Grand Slam champion possesses a much better serve than his younger opponent, which will certainly help him win some quick and easy points.

Paul, on the other hand, will aim to control the proceedings with his massive forehand. He's also quick around the court and approaches the net to finish off points from time to time. It is imperative for the American to return well and not allow his opponent to dominate with his serve.

Paul is certainly the underdog going into this contest. While he has the talent to make it a competitive match, Cilic's experience and current form should be enough to see him move on to the next round.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in straight sets.

