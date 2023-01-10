Adelaide International 2 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (LL) Amanda Anisimova.

Date: January 11, 2023.

Tournament: Adelaide International 2.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $826,837.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at the 2023 United Cup.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Amanda Anisimova are set to clash in the second round of the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday.

While Brazil didn't make it out of the United Cup group stage, Haddad Maia won both of her singles matches. She commenced her campaign in Adelaide against Sorana Cirstea.

She went up a break and even served for the first set at 5-4, but Cirstea broke back in the nick of time to level the score. The Brazilian then saved a couple of set points on her serve to force a tie-break.

Haddad Maia gained the upper hand in the tie-break to clinch the opener. The second set was more one-sided, with the World No. 15 dropping just one game to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Anisimova won against Taylor Townsend in the first round of the qualifying round but lost to Jil Teichmann afterwards. Nevertheless, she secured a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser following a spate of withdrawals. She took on World No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova in the first round.

The 21-year-old American trailed 4-1 in the opening set but turned things around quickly. She got back on serve and reeled off four games in a row towards the end to claim the set. She snagged an early break in the second set to go 2-0 up, but Samsonova broke back immediately.

Anisimova secured another break of serve to lead 3-1 and never relinquished her position as the frontrunner after that to win the match 7-5, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova leads Haddad Maia 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia -105 -1.5 (+200) Over 22.5 (+100) Amanda Anisimova -120 +1.5 (-300) Under 22.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

After failing to get out of qualifying, Anisimova got a second shot at competing here. It looked like she was headed for a quick exit at the start of the first set, but turned the tables on Samsonova pretty quickly. The American is one of the most talented ball strikers on the tour and worked her magic to oust her opponent.

Anisimova finished the match with 22 winners and 15 unforced errors and her serving stats were decent too. Haddad Maia remains unbeaten in the new year so far. She initially stumbled while closing out the first set against Cirstea, but took control of the reins soon enough.

The Brazilian utilizes her lefty serve to great effect and isn't afraid to move forward to finish off points, thanks to her doubles experience. Anisimova has won both of her matches against Haddad Maia, but there's a good chance that the latter might snap her losing streak. But if the American plays with the same intensity as she did in the first round, then there's no stopping her.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes