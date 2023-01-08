Match details

Fixture: (12) Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina

Date: January 7, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 2

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $826,837

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina preview

The first round of the 2023 Adelaide International 2 will witness two of the biggest ball strikers on the women's tour — Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina — lock horns in a marquee encounter on Monday.

Kvitova began the year on a high, scoring an impressive 30th career top-5 win by beating Jessica Pegula at the United Cup. The Czech followed that up with another strong showing against Laura Seigemund, which saw her post more wins in one tournament than she did throughout the Australian Open swing last year.

Barring 2022 — when she was battling a recurring wrist injury — Kvitova has had plenty of success Down Under and will be keen to build on her steady start in 2023 as well.

Rybakina lost to Marta Kostyuk at the Adelaide International 1.

Rybakina, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from an early exit at the Adelaide International 1 — which is being played at the same venue. The Kazakh had beaten Danielle Collins in her opening match of the year but lost in the next round to qualifier Marta Kostyuk.

That said, Rybakina possesses all the weapons needed to put that loss behind her and could well ask a few questions of Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Rybakina leads Kvitova in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her in straight sets in their only prior meeting, which came at the 2022 Ostrava Open.

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina odds

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Petra Kvitova will be looking to build on her solid start to 2023.

Both Kvitova and Rybakina possess similar power-packed games, so fans can expect quite a few fireworks in this opening-round encounter.

Given her level of experience and form, Kvitova holds a slight edge going into this encounter. The southpaw, when playing at her best, can hit most opponents off the court. Some of those skills were on full display during her opening two matches of the season. Her only problem is finding the rhythm on her serve and groundstrokes.

Rybakina, meanwhile, will come into the contest slightly under pressure given her poor start to the season.

With both women employing high-risk games, the match could well be decided by fine margins, and that's where Kvitova's serve and experience could help her come through.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

