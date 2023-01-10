Adelaide International 2 2023: Petra Kvitova vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (12) Petra Kvitova vs Zheng Qinwen

Date: January 7, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 2

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $826,837

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Two big servers — Petra Kvitova and Zheng Qinwen — will battle for a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday (January 11)

Kvitova, the 12th seed at the tournament, opened her season with a 3-0 record. She has already beaten quality opponents in the form of World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, the seasoned Laura Seigemund and fellow Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina without dropping a set.

The Czech will be keen to carry the winning momentum deeper into the Adelaide International.

Zheng has posted three wins in Adelaide, having come through the qualifiers.

Zheng, for her part, has posted three wins of her own this week. The Chinese player beat Mia Repac in her first match, before battling past Anastasia Potapova to book her spot in the main draw — where she ousted Shelby Rogers in another three-set encounter.

Having had her breakthrough season in 2022, Zheng would be under some pressure to live up to the expectations in her sophomore season.

The youngster lost a tight second-round encounter to Victoria Azarenka at the Adelaide International 1. Up against another Grand Slam champion at the same stage, she will look to reverse the outcome.

Petra Kvitova vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Petra Kvitova and Zheng Qinwen have never played each other on court, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Petra Kvitova vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Kvitova will look to keep her winning 2023 run going.

Petra Kvitova will enter the contest intent to keep her winning run in 2023 going. The Czech's serve and return game have been on point in the first two weeks of the season.

The 12th seed never faced a break point — and dropped 14 points on serve — in the contest against Rybakina. She also managed both sets really well and broke her opponent at the back end of both sets to close out a tight win.

Against an aggressive opponent in the form of Zheng Qinwen, the Czech will once again need to rely on her strengths to keep her opponent at bay. The Chinese player possesses a few weapons of her own — a big first serve and a lethal forehand in particular.

When at her best, Kvitova can be really hard to play and if she can continue to play with the sort of restrained aggression that she has so far, Zheng could be in for a whole lot of trouble.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win two tight sets

