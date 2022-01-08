Adelaide International 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (7) Elena Rybakina
Date: 9 January 2021
Tournament: Adelaide International 2022
Round: Final
Venue: Adelaide, Australia
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $703,580
Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 5 am GMT, 10:30 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina preview
Ashleigh Barty and Elena Rybakina are all set to clash in the title round of the 2022 Adelaide International on Sunday.
Barty played yet another solid match in the semifinals to defeat 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4. Barty will now aim for her 14th title in her 20th career final.
The Australian made a slow start to the tournament, trailing by a set and a break in her first match against Coco Gauff. She staged a huge comeback to win that match 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and has looked unbeatable since.
She hit 17 aces and didn't face a single break point on her way to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals before swatting aside Swiatek.
The 25-year-old has also reached the final in doubles alongside Storm Sanders.
Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, defeated Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final in Adelaide. The Kazakh has survived a couple of tough three-set battles this week to reach the title round.
The 22-year-old fought hard in the first round against Storm Sanders for a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win. She backed it up with a tough 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over the dangerous Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals.
This is Rybakina's eighth career final and her first since the Strasbourg Open in September 2020, where she lost to Elina Svitolina. She'll be aiming for a third title and her first at the WTA 500 level.
Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head
Barty leads Rybakina 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their third-round match at the 2020 Australian Open 6-3, 6-2.
They met once again in 2020 at the Qatar Open, but since Rybakina gave a walkover, it's not counted as a win for her opponent.
Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina prediction
Ashleigh Barty will enter this contest as the firm favorite to win the title. She has improved with every match which doesn't bode well for her opponents.
Barty has served tremendously well throughout the tournament and her groundstrokes have been on fire. Her backhand slice is a great tool in her arsenal and she's not afraid to constantly mix things up during a rally.
Rybakina, meanwhile, is a good server as well. The 22-year-old is a power player, who hits hard and flat. But the World No. 1 is quite capable of countering hard hitters like her with her variety.
While Rybakina has the game to trouble her opponent, Barty looks unstoppable at the moment.
Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.