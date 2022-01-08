Adelaide International 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (7) Elena Rybakina

Date: 9 January 2021

Tournament: Adelaide International 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 5 am GMT, 10:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina preview

Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Ashleigh Barty and Elena Rybakina are all set to clash in the title round of the 2022 Adelaide International on Sunday.

Barty played yet another solid match in the semifinals to defeat 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4. Barty will now aim for her 14th title in her 20th career final.

The Australian made a slow start to the tournament, trailing by a set and a break in her first match against Coco Gauff. She staged a huge comeback to win that match 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and has looked unbeatable since.

She hit 17 aces and didn't face a single break point on her way to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals before swatting aside Swiatek.

The 25-year-old has also reached the final in doubles alongside Storm Sanders.

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, defeated Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final in Adelaide. The Kazakh has survived a couple of tough three-set battles this week to reach the title round.

The 22-year-old fought hard in the first round against Storm Sanders for a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win. She backed it up with a tough 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over the dangerous Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals.

This is Rybakina's eighth career final and her first since the Strasbourg Open in September 2020, where she lost to Elina Svitolina. She'll be aiming for a third title and her first at the WTA 500 level.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



No.7 seed Rybakina inches closer to taking out the 2022 Adelaide International title after defeating Doi in the semifinals



Final score: 6-4 6-3 FINALS BOUNDNo.7 seed Rybakinainches closer to taking out the 2022 Adelaide International title after defeating Doi in the semifinalsFinal score: 6-4 6-3 FINALS BOUND 🔥No.7 seed Rybakina 🇰🇿 inches closer to taking out the 2022 Adelaide International title after defeating Doi in the semifinals 👏Final score: 6-4 6-3 💪 https://t.co/4vHBaU4FcI

Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Barty leads Rybakina 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their third-round match at the 2020 Australian Open 6-3, 6-2.

They met once again in 2020 at the Qatar Open, but since Rybakina gave a walkover, it's not counted as a win for her opponent.

Ashleigh Barty vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Ashleigh Barty will enter this contest as the firm favorite to win the title. She has improved with every match which doesn't bode well for her opponents.

Barty has served tremendously well throughout the tournament and her groundstrokes have been on fire. Her backhand slice is a great tool in her arsenal and she's not afraid to constantly mix things up during a rally.

Rybakina, meanwhile, is a good server as well. The 22-year-old is a power player, who hits hard and flat. But the World No. 1 is quite capable of countering hard hitters like her with her variety.

While Rybakina has the game to trouble her opponent, Barty looks unstoppable at the moment.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee